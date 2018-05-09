Aldeyra will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the results. The dial-in numbers are 1-877-266-8979 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-5231 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Aldeyra Therapeutics corporate website at www.aldeyra.com.

After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Aldeyra Therapeutics website for one year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is developing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Aldeyra's lead product candidate, reproxalap, is a first-in-class treatment in late-stage development for dry eye disease and other forms of ocular inflammation. Aldeyra is leveraging its experience in ocular inflammation to develop other product candidates for systemic inflammatory disease. None of Aldeyra's product candidates have been approved for sale in the U.S. or elsewhere.

Corporate Contact:

Stephen Tulipano

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

Tel: +1 781-761-4904 ext. 205

stulipano@aldeyra.com

Investor Contact:

Chris Brinzey

Westwicke Partners

Tel: 339-970-2843

Chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

Media Contact:

Cammy Duong

MacDougall Biomedical Communications

781-591-3443

cduong@macbiocom.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aldeyra-therapeutics-schedules-webcast-and-conference-call-to-provide-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-300645104.html

SOURCE Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aldeyra.com

