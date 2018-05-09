Aldeyra Therapeutics Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Provide First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company devoted to development of next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, will issue financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, prior to the market open.
Aldeyra will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the results. The dial-in numbers are 1-877-266-8979 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-5231 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Aldeyra Therapeutics corporate website at www.aldeyra.com.
After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Aldeyra Therapeutics website for one year.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is developing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Aldeyra's lead product candidate, reproxalap, is a first-in-class treatment in late-stage development for dry eye disease and other forms of ocular inflammation. Aldeyra is leveraging its experience in ocular inflammation to develop other product candidates for systemic inflammatory disease. None of Aldeyra's product candidates have been approved for sale in the U.S. or elsewhere.
Corporate Contact:
Stephen Tulipano
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.
Tel: +1 781-761-4904 ext. 205
stulipano@aldeyra.com
Investor Contact:
Chris Brinzey
Westwicke Partners
Tel: 339-970-2843
Chris.brinzey@westwicke.com
Media Contact:
Cammy Duong
MacDougall Biomedical Communications
781-591-3443
cduong@macbiocom.com
