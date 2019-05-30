Aldeyra Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company devoted to developing and commercializing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Aldeyra, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM EDT at the Grand Hyatt in New York, NY.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay on the investor relations page of the Aldeyra Therapeutics corporate website at www.aldeyra.com.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company devoted to developing and commercializing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Aldeyra's lead product candidate, reproxalap, is a first-in-class treatment in late-stage development for dry eye disease, allergic conjunctivitis, noninfectious anterior uveitis, and Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome. The company is also developing other product candidates for proliferative vitreoretinopathy and other retinal diseases, post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, autoimmune disease, metabolic disease, and cancer. None of Aldeyra's product candidates have been approved for sale in the U.S. or elsewhere.

