Aldeyra Therapeutics to Present at the 2018 Stifel Healthcare Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company devoted to development of next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Aldeyra, will present at the Stifel 2018 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 8:00 AM ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is developing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Aldeyra's lead product candidate, reproxalap, is a first-in-class treatment in late-stage development for dry eye disease and other forms of ocular inflammation. Aldeyra is also developing other product candidates for autoimmune disease, post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, retinal inflammation, metabolic disease, and cancer. None of Aldeyra's product candidates have been approved for sale in the U.S. or elsewhere.

Corporate Contact:

David McMullin

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

Tel: 781-761-4904 ext. 218

dmcmullin@aldeyra.com

Investor Contact:

Chris Brinzey

Westwicke Partners

Tel: 339-970-2843

Chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

Media Contact:

Cammy Duong

MacDougall Biomedical Communications

781-591-3443

cduong@macbiocom.com

SOURCE Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aldeyra.com

