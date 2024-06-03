Aldi Ambiano Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Filed by Johnson//Becker Alleging Burn Injuries

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A lawsuit was filed on February 14, 2024, on behalf of Gregory Alvin Wilson, Jr., in the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana. Mr. Wilson alleges that Aldi's Ambiano 9-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker was defectively and negligently designed and manufactured. Learn more about the lawsuit below.

Johnson//Becker, PLLC, is a nationwide product liability law firm with extensive experience representing clients injured by defective products. The firm has represented over 700 individuals injured by exploding pressure cookers.

According to the Complaint, on February 21, 2023, Mr. Wilson suffered burn injuries when an Aldi Ambiano Pressure Cooker exploded. Mr. Wilson claims that the incident occurred because of the failure of the "safety features," which are supposed to keep the pressure cooker's lid in place while pressurized. Mr. Wilson claims to have sustained "significant and painful bodily injuries, medical expenses, wage loss, physical pain, mental anguish, and diminished enjoyment in life" due to the incident with the pressure cooker.

A resident of Grambling, Louisiana, Mr. Wilson is represented by Johnson//Becker lawyers Adam K. Kress and Anna R. Rick. Mr. Kress and Ms. Rick are part of Johnson//Becker's consumer products department and exclusively handle injury cases nationwide, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

