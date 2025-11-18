ALDI Gifts Fans an Over-the-Top Taste of the Season with First-Ever ‘A Very ALDI Holiday Pop-Up’

One-day event will spotlight a curated assortment of 400+ holiday food and drink offerings, all available in stores this season at prices worth celebrating

BATAVIA, Ill., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by its unmatched fandom, this holiday season, ALDI is sharing a taste of its unmatched assortment (and prices) at its first-ever 'A Very ALDI Holiday Pop-Up.' The brand is stepping into the seasonal spotlight, transforming a New York City hot spot into a tinsel-drenched ALDI wonderland opening Wednesday, Dec. 3. The free event is a festive thank you to all the shoppers who make the season bright and will feature appetizers, seasonal favorites, desserts and drinks.

"Our fans have shown us so much excitement and love this year, and this pop-up felt like the perfect way to celebrate the season with them," said Dave Rinaldo, Chief Operating Officer, ALDI U.S. "This holiday event is just a taste of what's found in our aisles every day of the year: a range of quality food at unbeatable prices, and of course, some unexpected fun."

What to Expect at 'A Very ALDI Holiday Pop-Up'

A Maximalist Holiday Moment : Over-the-top décor in signature ALDI blue, orange, red and yellow, plus featured holiday ALDI Finds for décor inspiration.

: Over-the-top décor in signature ALDI blue, orange, red and yellow, plus featured holiday ALDI Finds for décor inspiration. Tastes from some of the 400+ ALDI Holiday Products: Beverage Bar : Pouring from a lineup of 30+ seasonal wines and beers. Charcuterie Ornaments: Premium meats and specialty cheeses (most under $6), served in ornaments. Passed Hors D'oeuvres : Mini holiday classics made with ALDI savory meats and seafood favorites. Hot Cocoa + Dessert : Classic cocoa reimagined, with craveable toppings and sweet seasonal treats.

Photo Ops + Freebies: Snap take-home photos and snag a holiday ALDI Finds 3-wick candle to keep the glow going.

'A Very ALDI Holiday Pop-Up' Event Details

'A Very ALDI Holiday Pop-Up' will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, at 54 E. 13th Street in New York City, with two evening time slots available at 5:00 PM ET and 7:15 PM ET.

The event is free with a ticket, and ALDI fans 21+ can reserve theirs starting Nov. 18 on Eventbrite, with a second ticket drop on Dec. 1 at ALDIHolidayPopUp.eventbrite.com.

Tickets are first come, first served… so move fast!

Private Sneak Peak for the Boys & Girls Club

ALDI is also spreading a little extra holiday cheer to staff and students from the local Boys & Girls Club of America by inviting them to a private sneak peek of the space filled with snacks, holiday cheer and a special opportunity to leave with holiday gifts for them and their families. The celebration builds on the grocer's longstanding partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, helping further its mission to enable young people to reach their full potential through programming focused on youth development, children's health and more.

Not in town on Dec. 3? No problem. Visit your local ALDI anytime this season to explore the full range of holiday favorites.

ABOUT ALDI U.S.

ALDI is America's fastest-growing grocer, serving millions of customers across the country each month. Our disciplined approach to operating with simplicity and efficiency gives our customers great products at the lowest prices of any national grocery store.* ALDI strives to have a positive impact on its customers, employees and communities by being socially and environmentally responsible, earning ALDI recognition as a leading grocer in sustainability.** In addition to helping protect the planet, ALDI helps customers save time and money through convenient shopping options via in-store, curbside pickup or delivery at shop.aldi.us. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*According to the 2025 ALDI Price Leadership Report.

**According to Progressive Grocer's 2023-2025 Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers lists.

