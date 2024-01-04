ALDI International Buying Asia Goes Live on One Network's NEO Platform to Digitize Supply Chain, Reduce Costs, and Enable End-to-End Visibility and Collaboration

One Network's leading control tower deployed on its Digital Supply Chain Network™ to consolidate and reduce freight rates, reduce shipment handling and storage costs, and

DALLAS, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises (ONE), the leading global provider of intelligent control towers and the Digital Supply Chain Network™, is pleased to announce that ALDI International Buying Asia is live with ONE's Intelligent Control Tower on the Digital Supply Chain Network™. This helps ALDI improve its logistics operations by centralizing global shipping volume, increasing cost transparency, and improving its control over the movement of goods throughout the supply chain. This enables ALDI to develop a strategic ocean freight procurement strategy to manage their global shipments of goods better.

ONE's Intelligent Control Tower was chosen based on its range of functionality, combined planning and execution architecture, its embedded AI assistant, and its ability to deliver the highest quality services to ALDI. With the ONE Control Tower and NEO Platform, ALDI is integrating its global network of logistics partners and suppliers around a single data model at the core of ONE's network of networks, enabling real-time collaboration across trading partners, workflows, and applications.

"We have selected the ONE Control Tower based on the depth of its capabilities and its ability to manage our freight end-to-end. We are confident that the solution can handle the complexities of our supply chain, starting with overall visibility and collaboration," says Fritz Walleczek, Managing Director of ALDI International Buying Asia. "This will greatly improve effectiveness in collaborating with our suppliers and being more responsive to our customers."

"ALDI is a leading global business, and rare in combining great products at the lowest possible prices. I am very excited that ONE can add value to its operations with our Intelligent Control Tower and Digital Supply Chain Network™. Collaboration through enhanced visibility and execution is how organizations like ALDI will increase competitiveness, particularly during challenging times," said Greg Brady, Executive Chairman and Founder of One Network Enterprises. "We look forward to working with ALDI on their journey to even better customer service levels through a more effective, agile, and responsive supply network."

About One Network Enterprises

One Network is the leader in supply chain control towers and provider of the Digital Supply Chain Network™. It is the only solution that gives supply chain managers and executives end-to-end visibility and control with one data model and one truth, from raw material to last-mile delivery. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, it enables seamless planning and execution across inbound supply, outbound order fulfillment, and logistics, matching demand with available supply in real time. Lead your industry by providing the highest service levels and product quality at the lowest possible cost. Visit: https://www.onenetwork.com/ .

About ALDI

With over 7,200 store locations around the world and 100+ years' of experience to go with it, ALDI's story is a tale of unrivaled success. Today, the ALDI name is synonymous with high quality and exceptional value and offers customers a smarter way to shop by providing a focused range of exclusively branded, high-quality products available at the best price.

Based in Hong Kong, ALDI International Buying Asia serves as ALDI's global hub to source products from Asia and manage all global ocean freight logistics operations. Visit: https://www.aldi.com.hk

