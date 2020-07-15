ALDKitchen Launches a New Range of Kitchen Equipment

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, desserts gain more and more popularity on the markets, increasing its part in the check. To meet the dessert demand, ALDKitchen, an international company producing professional kitchen equipment, launches a wide range of new products.

The dessert market segment has been rapidly developing. This fact gives people an opportunity to taste absolutely new desserts or modified versions of old ones, find out more about different cultures and taste preferences of other countries. As a result, we can see, that for the last 2 years, the average sum of desserts compared to the total amount of the check has increased by 21%.

The increasingly growing demand directly impacts the quantity and quality of offering products in cafés and restaurants. Thus, in the American catering industry, you can easily find bubble waffles, even though they first appeared in Japan. It is Asian dishes that are beginning to enjoy great popularity in the world.

To support the growing demand on the market, a vast majority of companies have appeared that offer different equipment, one of them is ALDKitchen, which has launched a new range on the restaurant equipment on the market. It is made for making both traditional American desserts and absolutely new and unknown in the USA ones. ALDKitchen is a company that is catching up with the times we live in, providing the newest and the highest quality equipment. On the website of the company, you can find a vast list of goods to make different dishes.

Particular attention must be paid to the restaurant equipment for cooking such popular desserts like Belgian Waffles, Bubble Waffles, Tyiaky Waffles, Japanese Souffle Pancakes, Poffertjes and many others. Due to its rapid and comprehensive development, ALDKitchen has been recognized all over the world. The equipment of this company can be found in all corners of the Earth, starting from North and South America, and ending with Europe and Asia.

