ALDO Group Chooses Celect To Optimize Omnichannel Fulfillment With Advanced Analytics

With 3,000 points of sale in over 100 countries around the world, the ALDO Group operates under two signature brands, Aldo and Call It Spring, and a multi-brand retail concept, GLOBO. With this partnership, Celect and the ALDO Group will work together to further optimize the fulfillment of online orders from all ALDO Group corporate stores across its global network.

"Retail is in a transformational phase and we are excited to continue our growth with Celect through advanced analytics and optimization. The fulfillment optimization initiatives put into place have proven extremely successful to date, and have produced strong results for our company. We look forward to continuing this positive trend in the coming years," said Jennifer Maks, Senior Vice-President of Omnichannel, ALDO Group.

Retailers can face problems instating "best case" fulfillment scenarios when using more traditional Order Management Systems (OMS), which cannot balance multiple – and often conflicting – business objectives. Several issues can arise from using such outdated systems, including an unnecessary increase in costs, a decline in key metrics, a marked decrease in a retailer's margins and, most importantly, a negative impact on the customer's overall experience with the brand.

By comparison, the ALDO Group is successfully fulfilling its online orders from the most profitable location, all with the help of Celect Fulfillment Optimization. Celect accurately predicts customer demand in real-time and subsequently determines which stores have more inventory than demand requires. This provides the ALDO Group with the ability to intelligently avoid selling from locations that are more likely to sell out, while targeting stores more likely to experience a lower demand for a particular item.

Celect's unique ability to make dynamic optimization trade-offs across orders – as opposed to processing one order at a time – improves key performance metrics such as reduced split-shipments, lower shipping costs and improved delivery times.

"The ALDO Group is setting a high bar for retailers of all types and is pushing the boundaries of innovation when it comes to optimizing inventories and online order fulfillment," said John Andrews, CEO at Celect. "Everyone at Celect is thrilled to partner with the ALDO Group and help them reach their omnichannel business and operational goals while giving their customers the best shopping experience possible."

As a leader in retail-focused artificial intelligence and optimization, Celect helps retailers optimize omnichannel inventory portfolios in stores, online, and across their supply chain. With increasing pressures on the retail industry to perform, Celect is providing retailers a way to significantly boost in-store revenues and inventory turns across channels.

About ALDO Group Inc.

Founded in 1972 by Aldo Bensadoun, who had a vision to create a different kind of company, one built on ethics, compassion and understanding the customer to offer them the best possible products and services every day. The ALDO Group is a world-leading creator and operator of desirable footwear and accessory brands. With 3,000 points of sale in over 100 countries around the world, the organization operates under two signature brands, Aldo and Call It Spring, and a multi-brand retail concept, GLOBO. The ALDO Group is also an industry-recognized wholesale distributor and third-party sourcing provider of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. In addition to the Head Office in Montreal, the ALDO Group has international offices in Europe and Asia. Equipped with the values of love, respect, and integrity, the ALDO Group is as unique as its people. For more information, visit www.aldogroup.com.

About Celect

Celect is a cloud-based, predictive analytics SaaS platform that helps retailers optimize their overall inventory portfolios in stores and across the supply chain, resulting in double-digit percentage revenue increases. This groundbreaking advance in machine learning and optimization allows retailers to understand how an individual customer shopping in store or online chooses from an assortment of products, revealing true demand. The technology builds on a fundamental advance in customer choice modeling called by MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory one of the 50 greatest innovations it has ever produced. Learn more: http://www.celect.com/.

