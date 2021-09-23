Aldous \ Walker LLP Attorneys Recognized in 2021 Texas Super Lawyers, Charla Aldous Named to Top 10 List

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three attorneys from Aldous \ Walker LLP have been selected for inclusion in the 2021 edition of Texas Super Lawyers. Partners Charla Aldous and Brent Walker were recognized with selections to the Super Lawyers listing, while Attorney Caleb Miller was named to the Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars.

Aldous and Walker also earned additional selections to several of this year's "Top Super Lawyers" listings – including Aldous' inclusion in the publication's most prestigious Top 10 Texas Super Lawyers list.

Regarded as one of the nation's most respected legal rating services, Super Lawyers publishes annual listings that recognize attorneys who have excelled in their practice while garnering the respect and esteem of their peers. The publication uses a patented selection process to vet nominees on over a dozen criteria of success, and solicits in-depth evaluations from fellow leading lawyers.

In total, no more than 5% of attorneys make the final Super Lawyers list, and no more than 2.5% are named to the Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars. Even fewer receive the honor of being named a Top Super Lawyer.

Given numbers like these, Aldous \ Walker's impressive catalogue of Super Lawyers selections speaks volumes about the firm's attorneys and their work in high-profile and high-stakes civil claims.

Charla Aldous : Texas Super Lawyers 2003-2021

: 2003-2021 Brent Walker : Texas Super Lawyers 2013-2021; Rising Stars 2007, 2009-2013.

: 2013-2021; Rising Stars 2007, 2009-2013. Caleb Miller : Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars 2019-2021

In addition to their continued inclusion in Super Lawyers, Partners Aldous and Walker were selected to several supplementary special-feature listings. These listings honor attorneys who've demonstrated unparalleled accomplishments and are considered among Super Lawyers' most prestigious accolades.

Charla Aldous:

Top 10: 2021 Texas Super Lawyers

Top 100: 2021 Texas Super Lawyers

Top 50: 2021 Women Texas Super Lawyers

Top 100: 2021 Dallas/Fort Worth Super Lawyers

Brent Walker:

Top 100: 2021 Dallas/Fort Worth Super Lawyers

Backed by accolades like these, the Aldous \ Walker LLP legal team has been able to recover millions in compensation for clients, prevail in claims against some of the nation's most powerful corporations, and secure landmark legal victories. Most recently, the firm successfully represented Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in litigation that resulted in a temporary injunction blocking Gov. Greg Abbott's controversial ban on mask mandates within the county.

For more information about Aldous \ Walker LLP and its award-winning team, visit www.aldouslaw.com.

