Aldous \ Walker Named a Metropolitan Tier 1 "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News - Best Lawyers® in 2020

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firm" ranking is a rigorous evaluation process involving data from Best Lawyers ballots, assessments from the firm's clients, peer reviews by attorneys from other law firms, and a comprehensive set of data evaluating the applicant's eligibility. Thousands of law firms are nominated for these rankings each year. To initially qualify, the firm must also have a lawyer who has already been recognized in a current edition of Best Lawyers.

The law firm's selection includes extensive background information, data that demonstrates their strengths in each practice area, and a list of references (clients as well as professional references). When clients, businesses, and other colleagues complete the Law Firm Survey, they answer questions regarding the law firm's expertise, responsiveness, cost-effectiveness, civility, referability, and a general understanding of a business and its needs. Aldous \ Walker lawyers listed for this ranking are Charla Aldous, Caleb Miller, and Brent Walker.

Charla Aldous was named "Lawyer of the Year" by Best Lawyers in America® 7 times in 10 years. She is also a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, and she and Brent Walker are members of the Dallas Trial Lawyers Association. All they have also been selected to the list of Super Lawyers® and the National Trial Lawyers Top 100. Further information about Aldous \ Walker's achievements, accolades, and practice areas can be found by visiting https://www.aldouslaw.com/.

