Aldous\Walker Attorney Caleb Miller Named to D Magazine's Best Lawyers Under 40 List

News provided by

Aldous \ Walker LLP

08 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Annual list honors up-and-coming attorneys in Dallas

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldous\Walker is pleased to announce that attorney Caleb Miller has been selected to D Magazine's Best Lawyers Under 40 list for a second year in a row. 

D Magazine compiles candidates for the list by asking members of the Texas bar a simple question: "Which lawyers under 40 of those whose work you have witnessed firsthand, would you rank among the current best?"

After peer nominations, candidates are evaluated through a tabulated list by top local attorneys who work with the publication's editorial staff to select finalists. 

"Caleb takes our firm's legacy seriously," said firm founder Charla Aldous. "He is right there with Brent and me when it comes to representing our clients zealously. We are lucky to have his talents at our firm." 

This is the latest honor for Mr. Miller who, in November 2023, received the prestigious Reich Chandler Outstanding Advocate Award from The Texas Trial Lawyers Association. The award honors a TTLA member who displays a balance of tradition and professionalism.

"We could not be prouder of Caleb this year. His wins and honors keep coming, with no surprise to the firm," said partner Brent Walker. "He is a dedicated attorney who cares about his community and clients."

Mr. Miller's career includes successfully trying numerous jury cases resulting in substantial compensation for his clients. His practice includes cases involving car accidents, trucking wrecks, serious injuries and wrongful deaths.

The D Magazine Best Lawyers Under 40 in Dallas list is featured in the magazine's January 2024 edition. To read more about the selection process and the honorees, click here.

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation, personal injury, medical malpractice, products liability and wrongful death cases. Learn more about the firm at www.aldouslaw.com

Media Contact:
BeLynn Hollers
800.559.4534
[email protected]

SOURCE Aldous \ Walker LLP

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.