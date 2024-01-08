Aldous\Walker Attorney Caleb Miller Named to D Magazine's Best Lawyers Under 40 List

Annual list honors up-and-coming attorneys in Dallas

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldous\Walker is pleased to announce that attorney Caleb Miller has been selected to D Magazine's Best Lawyers Under 40 list for a second year in a row.

D Magazine compiles candidates for the list by asking members of the Texas bar a simple question: "Which lawyers under 40 of those whose work you have witnessed firsthand, would you rank among the current best?"

After peer nominations, candidates are evaluated through a tabulated list by top local attorneys who work with the publication's editorial staff to select finalists.

"Caleb takes our firm's legacy seriously," said firm founder Charla Aldous . "He is right there with Brent and me when it comes to representing our clients zealously. We are lucky to have his talents at our firm."

This is the latest honor for Mr. Miller who, in November 2023, received the prestigious Reich Chandler Outstanding Advocate Award from The Texas Trial Lawyers Association. The award honors a TTLA member who displays a balance of tradition and professionalism.

"We could not be prouder of Caleb this year. His wins and honors keep coming, with no surprise to the firm," said partner Brent Walker. "He is a dedicated attorney who cares about his community and clients."

Mr. Miller's career includes successfully trying numerous jury cases resulting in substantial compensation for his clients. His practice includes cases involving car accidents, trucking wrecks, serious injuries and wrongful deaths.

The D Magazine Best Lawyers Under 40 in Dallas list is featured in the magazine's January 2024 edition. To read more about the selection process and the honorees, click here.

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation, personal injury, medical malpractice, products liability and wrongful death cases. Learn more about the firm at www.aldouslaw.com

