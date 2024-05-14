Aldous\Walker Attorney Caleb Miller Selected as Rising Star of the Plaintiffs Bar by The National Law Journal

Award honors up-and-coming plaintiffs lawyers who demonstrate litigation prowess

DALLAS, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldous\Walker LLP is pleased to announce that The National Law Journal has selected associate Caleb Miller among its Rising Stars of the Plaintiffs Bar.

The list recognizes attorneys under age 40 who are up-and-comers in the plaintiffs bar, based on their litigation prowess and impact on their firms.

"We are so glad that The National Law Journal is recognizing Caleb for something we already know about him," said Brent Walker . "Caleb works so hard for our clients and understands well the responsibility he carries as an advocate."

Mr. Miller has drawn notice for his instrumental efforts in securing million-dollar verdicts at Aldous\Walker. Throughout his career, he has secured 12 trial verdicts, leading as first chair on 11 of them. He has also been involved in numerous cases with seven- and eight-figure settlements in which he led depositions and hearings.

Earlier this year, Mr. Miller was recognized by Texas Super Lawyers on its Texas Rising Stars 2024 list and was included in the elite Up-and-Coming 100 category.

In 2023, Mr. Miller was presented with the Texas Trial Lawyers Association's Reich Chandler Outstanding Advocate Award, which honors members who display a balance of tradition and professionalism.

The Elite Trial Lawyers honorees are selected by Law.com and The National Law Journal's editors and reporters.

To read more about Rising Stars of the Plaintiffs Bar, click here.

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation and specializes in high-profile, high-stakes cases. Learn more about the firm at http://www.aldouslaw.com .

Media Contact:

BeLynn Hollers

800.559.4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Aldous\Walker LLP