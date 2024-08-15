Aldous\Walker Attorneys Recognized in 2025 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America

Four attorneys honored in the nation's go-to legal guide

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three trial attorneys at civil litigation firm Aldous\Walker have been named to the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, and a fourth was named to the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list.

The widely recognized legal publication selected firm founder Charla Aldous, partner Brent Walker and attorneys Caleb Miller and Eleanor Aldous among the top legal practitioners in the nation.

Ms. Aldous was recognized for personal injury litigation, product liability and medical malpractice. She has appeared on the list since 2003 and is a member of the Best Lawyers advisory board, which includes distinguished legal professionals from across the world.

In his ninth year on the list, Best Lawyers recognizes Mr. Walker's work for plaintiffs in personal injury cases. His record includes numerous multimillion-dollar verdicts for his clients.

Mr. Miller appears for the second time for personal injury litigation. Most recently, he received a distinguished honor by the Texas Trial Lawyers Association for outstanding advocacy.

Eleanor Aldous was named for the first time to the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list, which recognizes up-and-coming attorneys. Ms. Aldous was also recently named to Lawdragon's 500 X – The Next Generation, a guide that highlights the nation's leading young lawyers.

Earlier this year, the trial team at Aldous\Walker secured a $71.95 million verdict against Walker Engineering, a case involving an industrial accident and death at a Frito-Lay facility in Irving, Texas.

The Best Lawyers in America's editorial staff rigorously vets candidates for eligibility, following peer reviews and nominations. Best Lawyers honorees are made up of the top 5.7% of lawyers in the United States. Ones to Watch represents the top 2% of lawyers in its category. Now in its 31st edition, the publication analyzed 23 million votes to compile its list.

The full list can be viewed here: Bestlawyers.com

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation, personal injury, medical malpractice, products liability and wrongful death cases. Learn more about the firm at www.aldouslaw.com

