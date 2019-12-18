Aldous\Walker Earns Elite Trial Lawyers Finalist Honors for 2020

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Lawyer Media and The National Trial Lawyers have named the Aldous\Walker law firm a finalist for a 2020 Elite Trial Lawyers Law Firm of the Year honor, based on the firm's continuous winning record in court.

The finalist honor recognizes the firm for courtroom wins in two categories, dram shop litigation and child abuse. Winners will be announced Jan. 20 at the NTL Summit in Miami.

"These are very important results for the individuals and families involved," said Brent Walker of Aldous\Walker, who along with firm founder Charla Aldous tried both cases. "To be recognized for achieving some measure of justice in the courtroom for our clients is a tremendous honor."

Aldous\Walker and other firms are being recognized for having "demonstrated repeated success in cutting-edge work on behalf of plaintiffs over the last 15 months," as well as a track record of client wins through the preceding three to five years, according to ALM and The National Trial Lawyers.

One of the firm's cases cited for the honor involved representing Stacey Jackson, mother of Dallas Cowboys player Jerry Brown, who was killed in a rollover accident in 2012. A Dallas County jury determined a club had overserved alcohol to the car's driver, Dallas Cowboys lineman Josh Brent, and delivered a verdict on damages in the amount of $25 million.

In the second case, the firm represented a young woman who was raped in 2012 by two high school football players. In February 2019, a Denton County jury awarded her $32 million for aggravated sexual assault.

Earlier in 2019, American Lawyer Media cited those two cases and a third in naming Aldous\Walker a finalist for Elite Trial Lawyers. The third case involved a $37.6 million verdict against Honda for the defective design of a third-row seat belt that failed to protect a young Dallas woman in an accident and left her a quadriplegic.

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation, personal injury, medical malpractice, products liability and wrongful death cases. Learn more about the firm at http://www.aldouslaw.com.

Media Contact:

Mark Annick

800-559-4534

Mark@androvett.com

SOURCE Aldous\Walker LLP