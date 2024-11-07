Aldous\Walker Earns Repeat Tier 1 Recognition from Best Law Firms for 2025

Dallas-based plaintiff firm secures two top placements in Dallas/Fort Worth

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldous\Walker, LLP is pleased to announce that the publishers of The Best Lawyers in America have again ranked the firm in Tier 1 for the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area in the 2025 edition of its Best Law Firms list.

The nationally recognized plaintiffs firm earned repeat Tier 1 rankings in medical malpractice law and personal injury litigation.

"Really, we have the hardest working staff that does not waver when it comes to advocating for our clients. Together we change lives," said firm founder Charla Aldous. "Brent and I couldn't ask for more from our team."

Ms. Aldous and name partner Brent Walker are both repeat Best Lawyers honorees, with Ms. Aldous also serving as a member of the Best Lawyers advisory board.

The nationally recognized trial attorneys secured millions on behalf of their clients in verdicts and settlements in 2024. Most notably, they prevailed in a wrongful death suit stemming from an industrial accident at a Frito-Lay facility, resulting in a $71.85 million verdict, exceeding the company's original settlement offer of $1.25 million.

Earlier this fall, the firm also helped secure a $30 million settlement with Hunt Oil Company to a mother of three who was left with permanent back injuries following a crash with a Ford F-150 truck owned and operated by Hunt. In that case, they were local counsel for East Texas personal injury attorney Brent Goudarzi.

The firm is also home to two up-and-coming attorneys: Caleb Miller and Eleanor Aldous. Mr. Miller is a 2024 Texas Super Lawyers Rising Star, an honor only awarded to 2.5% of attorneys in the state. Ms. Aldous is a Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch honoree. She and Mr. Miller were both also named to Lawdragon's 500 X – The Next Generation for 2025, a guide highlighting the nation's young legal talent.

Best Law Firms rankings are determined through surveys of peers, editorial research and client feedback. To qualify for a ranking, firms must have at least one attorney on the list of The Best Lawyers in America.

Read more about the firm's Best Law Firms ranking here.

Aldous\Walker LLP represents clients in civil litigation, personal injury, medical malpractice, products liability and wrongful death cases. Learn more about the firm at www.aldouslaw.com

