Aldous\Walker Name Partners Listed Among the 500 Leading Lawyers in America for 2025

Lawdragon's flagship honor recognizes 'lawyering and those whose art is its craft'

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldous\Walker, a boutique plaintiff-side law firm, is pleased to announce that name partners Charla Aldous and Brent Walker have been chosen among Lawdragon's 500 Leading Lawyers in America, both earning spots for plaintiff consumer litigation.

The legal publication's flagship edition celebrates its 20th year and includes Ms. Aldous for the 18th consecutive year. The 2025 edition marks Mr. Walker's second year on the nationally recognized guide.

"This honor is a testament to the incredible clients we have the privilege of representing and the talented team at Aldous\Walker that tirelessly fights for justice alongside me," said Ms. Aldous. "After nearly two decades on this list, I remain as passionate as ever about advocating for those in need."

Ms. Aldous is known for her track record in securing significant verdicts and passionately representing her clients. Her career has earned her multiple prestigious legal honors, including nods from The Best Lawyers in America, Texas Super Lawyers and D Magazine. She has been featured by Reuters, CBS, The Dallas Morning News and many more.

Mr. Walker, known as a competitive trial lawyer, provides creative and unique legal arguments to represent his clients effectively. His legal background includes cases involving catastrophic injuries, wrongful death and business litigation.

"Being named again to Lawdragon's 500 Leading Lawyers in America is an honor and one I am truly humbled by," said Mr. Walker. "I am grateful that our clients trust us to be their advocates."

The Aldous\Walker team most recently secured a $71.5 million verdict in a wrongful death suit against Texas-based Walker Engineering. The suit involved an industrial accident in which a man in a scissor lift fell 30 feet when another worker operating a boom lift nearby backed into the scissor lift, toppling it.

Lawdragon describes this year's guide as a celebration of "lawyering and those whose art is its craft." To view the full list of the 500 Leading Lawyers in America, click here.

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation, personal injury, medical malpractice, products liability and wrongful death cases. Learn more about the firm at www.aldouslaw.com.

