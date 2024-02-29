Aldous\Walker Partners Named to Lawdragon's List of Top Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers

Charla Aldous and Brent Walker receive another prestigious honor

DALLAS, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldous\Walker is pleased to announce that partners Charla Aldous and Brent Walker have been named to Lawdragon's 2024 edition of 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers.

Lawdragon describes honorees as "the lawyers you need when the locusts come. They make someone pay for injustice and tragedy, righting the universe each in his or her own way."

This is the 12th year Ms. Aldous has been cited by Lawdragon and the fourth year for Mr. Walker.

"It is always nice to be recognized," said Ms. Aldous, who is also a member of Lawdragon's Hall of Fame. "Brent and I don't do it for the recognition. We'd close up shop and walk away from the law right now if it weren't for the injustice our clients are facing, and their need to have someone take up their cause."

Ms. Aldous and Mr. Walker regularly represent clients in cases involving wrongful death, catastrophic injury, commercial trucking liability, rideshare liability, burn injuries, workplace death, explosions, sexual abuse and product liability.

Ms. Aldous was recognized last year by the Dallas Bar Association as part of its "Living Legend" series. She and Mr. Walker were named as honorees by the well-respected legal guide The Best Lawyers in America for 2024. Ms. Aldous has been on the Best Lawyers list since 2003 and also is a Best Lawyers Advisory Board member.

In addition, the firm was ranked as a Dallas/Fort Worth top-rated Tier 1 firm in the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms.

"We are so thankful to be listed among this group of top lawyers for consumers," said Mr. Walker. "Those are the people whom we represent, everyday people like you and me who find themselves facing some sort of awful circumstance through no fault of their own. Someone has to stand up and fight for them. That's what we do."

Lawdragon conducts extensive research to select honorees, including review of verdicts and settlements, peer feedback and journalistic research.

To read more about the Lawdragon honor, click here.

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation and specializes in high-profile, high-stakes cases. Learn more about the firm at http://www.aldouslaw.com.

