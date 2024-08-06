Aldous\Walker Selected Among Top 3 Dallas Personal Injury Law Firms by Texas Lawyer Readers

Firm receives recognition on heels of major 2024 verdict

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldous\Walker , a boutique plaintiffs litigation firm, is pleased to announce that readers of Texas Lawyer magazine have named the firm among the top personal injury law firms in Dallas.

The designation appears in the magazine's 2024 edition of its "Best Of" Texas Lawyer list and is based on votes cast by readers and others in the legal community.

"We are excited to be selected by Texas Lawyer in our home city of Dallas," said name partner Brent Walker . "It is an honor to be selected by the publication's readership."

The ranking follows the firm's recent triumph in a wrongful death case, securing a $71.95 million jury award for the family of a man who lost his life in a 2019 industrial accident at a Frito-Lay factory. Hernan Murillo and others fell 30 feet when a worker operating a boom lift accidentally backed into their scissor lift, causing it to topple. Through compelling evidence, the firm successfully demonstrated Irving-based Walker Engineering's liability to the jury.

"We love the work we do, and we appreciate when that is noticed by the community around us," said firm founder Charla Aldous.

Earlier this year, D Magazine once again hailed both name partners as top-tier legal talents in its 2024 Best Lawyers in Dallas list. Ms. Aldous and Mr. Walker have also earned repeat recognition from The Best Lawyers in America, and the firm was honored by Best Law Firms for 2024.

To learn more about Texas Lawyer's Best Of honor and to view the full list, click here .

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation, personal injury, medical malpractice, products liability and wrongful death cases. Learn more about the firm at www.aldouslaw.com

Media Contact:

BeLynn Hollers

800.559.4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Aldous\Walker LLP