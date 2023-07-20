Aldous\Walker's Caleb Miller Named to Lawdragon's List of Top Young Lawyers

Aldous Walker LLP

20 Jul, 2023, 13:04 ET

Miller named to Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation

DALLAS, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawdragon, which publishes various lists of leading lawyers in America, has named attorney Caleb Miller of Dallas' Aldous\Walker LLP to its Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation list.

Lawdragon says the 2023 inaugural version of the guide highlights "the next generation of legal leaders in America" and reveals "a wonderland of amazing new talent." This latest list focuses on attorneys in private practice only, and specifically those who have been in practice from seven to 10 years.

"Caleb is an excellent lawyer – young, old or in-between," said Charla Aldous. "He is an important part of the team and is very deserving of this kind of honor."

The award is the latest for Mr. Miller, who has been named to the list of Rising Stars by Texas Super Lawyers, a Thomson-Reuters publication, each of the last five years. He likewise has been named to the list of Top 40 Under 40 by the National Trial Lawyers for five years running. In 2022, D Magazine named him to its list of the Best Lawyers Under 40 in Dallas.

"What Lawdragon is seeing and recognizing here is what we and our clients see all the time," said Brent Walker. "Caleb is among the best at what he does."

The honor for Mr. Miller comes on top of the firm's recent recognition for firm founder Charla Aldous, who American Lawyer Media – publisher of The National Law Journal and Law.com – named to its list of Elite Women of the Plaintiffs Bar. In May, both she and name partner Brent Walker were named once again to D Magazine's list of the Best Lawyers in Dallas.

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation and specializes in high-profile, high-stakes cases. Learn more about the firm at http://www.aldouslaw.com.

Media Contact:
Mark Annick
800.559.4534
[email protected]com

SOURCE Aldous Walker LLP

