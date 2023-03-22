Aldous\Walker's Caleb Miller Named to List of Texas Rising Stars for 2023

Lawyer honored in areas of personal injury and civil litigation for fifth time

DALLAS, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The publishers of Texas Super Lawyers have named Dallas attorney Caleb Miller of the Aldous\Walker firm to their list of Texas Rising Stars. This is the fifth such honor for Mr. Miller, who first made the state's Rising Stars list in 2019.

The Rising Stars selection process includes nominations by other attorneys, review by the Super Lawyers research department, and peer evaluation by those working in the same practice area. To be eligible, an attorney must be 40 years of age or younger or have been in practice no longer than 10 years. The final list of honorees includes only 2.5 percent of the young lawyers in any state.

"This is something that, even the fifth time around, just doesn't get old," Mr. Miller said. "I truly appreciate the recognition, just as I appreciate the opportunity to represent the people who come to us for help."

Mr. Miller has also been honored by The Best Lawyers in America, D Magazine and its list of the Best Lawyers in Dallas Under 40, and the National Trial Lawyers Association's Top 40 Under 40. He is a graduate of the Texas Tech University School of Law.

At Aldous\Walker, he has played a significant role in trials that resulted in favorable verdicts, including a $21 million win in 2022 against providers associated with US Anesthesia Partners involved in a botched surgery case that left firm client Carlos Rojas in a vegetative state. Mr. Miller also was part of the team that represented Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins pro bono in a dispute with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over various orders requiring people to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation and specializes in high-profile, high-stakes cases. Learn more about the firm at http://www.aldouslaw.com .

