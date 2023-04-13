Ale Yeah! The Blood Connection and Carolina Ale House Partner to Make Blood Donation Convenient and Fun

TBC and CAH to Host Blood Drives at 15 Locations Across the Carolinas and Georgia

RALEIGH, N.C., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many go to Carolina Ale House for great food and a fun atmosphere – but what about good deeds? The Blood Connection is excited to announce its new partnership with restaurant Carolina Ale House, making blood donation easy, accessible, and fun for community members. This collaborative effort is an example of how a partnership between a regional restaurant and local non-profit can benefit the community.

"TBC is thankful to Carolina Ale House for coming alongside us to help accomplish our mission of saving local lives," said Delisa English, President and CEO of The Blood Connection. "Their partnership – which has been full of enthusiasm and excitement – will help engage and educate their guests about why blood donation is crucial to our communities."

"At Carolina Ale House, we're big on supporting our community, so this feels like a perfect partnership. We're excited to offer donors a gift card as a show of gratitude for helping to save lives," said Amber Moshakos, owner of Carolina Ale House. "We are a family company and supporting this amazing effort is part of our mission to nourish people.

The "Ale Yeah! Be a Blood Donor!" blood drive campaign will take place on Thursday, April 20th across South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. TBC's bloodmobiles will be stationed at 15 Carolina Ale House locations across the region. All blood donors at these drives will receive a $20 gift card to Carolina Ale House and a voucher for a free "Macked Out Doughnuts" dessert. Donors will also receive a $10 eGift card, as a special thank you for their donation.

The locations for each blood drive can be found below. All blood drives will take place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., except the locations marked with an **, which will run from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.:



- Durham, NC - N. Raleigh, NC - Columbia, SC



- Cary, NC - Wake Forest, NC (Harbison)



- Concord, NC - Winston Salem, NC - Augusta, GA**



- Brier Creek, NC - Wilmington, NC - Greenville, SC



- Fayetteville, NC - Summerville, SC (Woodruff Road)



- Garner, NC - Myrtle Beach, SC





Go to thebloodconnection.org/carolinaalehouse to make an appointment. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

About Carolina Ale House

Carolina Ale House, established in 1999, is a cut above a typical sports bar with a focus on scratch made food and cocktails, local, craft beer, and an emphasis hospitality and our community. The 25 unit family-friendly restaurant and bar calls North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee home. www.carolinaalehouse.com #AleYeah

About The Blood Connection

Founded in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection has been committed to saving lives since 1962. TBC is an independently managed, not-for-profit, community blood center that provides blood products to more than 120 hospitals and emergency partners within South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia. Recognized by the U.S. Congress for its dedication to disaster preparedness and the community, TBC works diligently to collect blood from volunteer donors to meet the ever-increasing demand. TBC is licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit thebloodconnection.org.

SOURCE Carolina Ale House