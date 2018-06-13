Aleafia Health Inc. Joins the OTCQX Best Market in the United States

OTCQX provides Aleafia with exposure to both institutional and retail investors through major online and full service brokerage firms. Trades are settled and cleared in the United States similar to any NASDAQ or NYSE stock, and trade reports are disseminated through major financial data providers.

The OTCQX Best Market is the highest tier of the OTC markets reserved for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. The companies found on OTCQX are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications.

Aleafia Health begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ALEAF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Aleafia Health to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Aleafia Health joins more than 25 Canadian companies that upgraded to the OTCQX market thus far this year. We look forward to supporting the company as it continues to build its visibility within the U.S. market."

"American investors can now embark on Aleafia's journey of rapid growth. Trading on the OTCQX Best Market is an important milestone for Aleafia which will provide greater exposure, accessibility and liquidity for our current and potential shareholder base," stated Julian Fantino. "From 'seed to sale,' Aleafia takes a patient-first, physician-led and research-driven approach to medical cannabis care," said Fantino. Fantino previously served as former Government of Canada Cabinet Minister and is the current Executive Chairman of Aleafia Health.

"With more than 20 clinics nationwide, over 40,000 patients since inception, and with a fully funded 317,000 sq. ft of modern fully automated production space coming online, this translates to over 38,000 kg of annual growing capacity by the end of 2019. As a result, Aleafia is uniquely positioned for success," said Raf Souccar, former Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and current President and CEO of Aleafia Health. Mr. Souccar also served on current Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's marijuana legalization task force.

Aleafia Health was sponsored for OTCQX by J.P. Galda & Co., a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About Aleafia Health Inc.

Aleafia Health Inc.(aleafiainc.com) is one of Canada's leading, vertically integrated medical cannabis companies with a unique patient-focused, medical cannabis healthcare solution. Led by a distinguished and experienced corporate leadership team, Aleafia Health Inc. is pioneering a patient-centric experience that includes personalized services before, during and after treatment. Aleafia's 22 cannabis clinics are staffed by licensed, practicing physicians.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

