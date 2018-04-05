GURNEE, Ill., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott Laboratories Employees Credit Union (ALEC) announces their groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, April 5th at 10 am CT for a new corporate headquarters and flagship service center in Gurnee, IL. This expansion is tied to the rapidly changing needs of their membership, and will be focused on integrating new technologies to ensure the ultimate banking experience regardless of where a member resides.

Rendering of ALEC's new headquarters scheduled to open in 2019.

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey. ALEC's new facility will provide our members even more convenience, including drive-thru services, ATMs with enhanced capabilities and an updated service center," said ALEC President and CEO Joseph Trosclair.

The move to the new headquarters, less than one mile from their current location at 401 N. Riverside Drive in Gurnee, IL, is expected to take place in summer of 2019.

Granted its charter in March 1990, ALEC serves the financial needs of the employees, retirees and family members of Abbott and AbbVie, with more than 30,000 members in all 50 US States. The Credit Union is headquartered in Gurnee, Illinois, and has 8 service centers in Lake County, Illinois. For more information about ALEC, go to https://www.alecu.org/membership-and-benefits/about-alec.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alec-announces-expansion-and-groundbreaking-ceremony-300625194.html

SOURCE Abbott Laboratories Employees Credit Union (ALEC)

Related Links

https://www.alecu.org

