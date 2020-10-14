Alec Baldwin And Offset Partnership: Offset Takes Special Invisi Smart Mask Precautions For His Audience As He Does 1st Live + Virtual Performance For Charity

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity and recording artist Offset re-imagines the live music experience by performing for the AXR+EXP/Concert Series, powered by NEXUS, this Friday, October 16, 2020, which allows fans to watch an exclusive, live concert experience from emerging and celebrity musicians globally.

OFFSET's 1st Solo performance in months is the HOTTEST Experience & will be streamed from the CODA rooftop, the new Georgia Tech Bldg.

AXR+EXP powered by NEXUS, does Virtual Esports, Concerts, Entertainment and more. Offset & Nexus put in special SAFETY measures. Everyone will be COVID tested upon entering, and the high tech Anti-Viral INVISI SMART Masks, whose Ambassador is SNL iconic Alec Baldwin, will be distributed to guests.

Invisi Smart is an engineered next-generation solution that kills 99.99% of SARS CoV-2 germs. It provides audiences, healthcare professionals, athletes, any venue, offices, homes, hospitality industry, transportation, and businesses with long-lasting invisible protection.

When Alec was asked why get involved. He has 6 kids, brothers, and an incredible family and friends. He doesn't want one more person to die. If we can protect each other with the best tested mask, why not?

Offset loves his family and his fans. In this pandemic, we must take precautions to protect each other.

"As a businesswoman in STEM, I committed to shielding the health of my customers and keeping families safe during the pandemic," said Saba Yussouf, CEO, Invisi SMART Technologies.

Broadcast of the live performances serves to transform intimate live experiences, which are typically exclusive, into shared experiences for audiences everywhere.

The concert featuring Offset includes performances from Offset's artists, Duke Deuce and YRN Mango + surprise guests. After months of social distancing, Offset will give fans the opportunity to engage in his live music experience VIRTUALLY on October 16, 2020 when he performs live as the AXR+EXP headliner.

Online audiences can engage with other viewers and performers through live stream chat and will receive branded merchandise and exclusive digital downloads from show partners, including Red Bull and Trick3D, which will supply a unique virtual keepsake for every ticketholder.

"I get to perform for my fans again with my artists, Duke Deuce, YRN Murk, YRN Mango Foo with surprise guests, globally on my platform," says recording artist, Offset.

Performances will be broadcast live on FutureStream from Atlanta's Newest Technology Building rooftop for ticket holders. VIP ticket holders will be able to win one of the 50 spots at the live performance. All attendees will be tested for COVID-19 and adhere to safety guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control. The concert will be protected by Invisi Smart masks that kill bacteria and the COVID-19 virus on contact for 30 days.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the creATL Grant Fund to support Atlanta's independent creative industry workforce during economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

News of Offset's live performance follows the launch of AXSD Media earlier this month. Tickets to the Oct. 16 show can be purchased at axrexp.com .

"In these dangerous and uncertain times, it is important to be safe, feel safe, and know scientifically you are safe. We have too much to lose, our families' lives and our lives are at stake," said LMarilyn Crawford, Nexus Entertainment & Sports.

Shop.invisismart.com

About Invisi Smart

Invisi Smart is a cutting-edge technology proven to kill the Covid-19 virus, offering a wide range of commercial and household products to ensure you're protected throughout the day. For more information about Invisi Smart contact [email protected], [email protected].

