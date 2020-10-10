Alec Baldwin Backs New Invisismart Mask, Cutting Edge Technology, Endorsed By Clinical Test And Scientist That Kills 99.99% Of SARS CoV-2 Germs

During a Pandemic it is important to STAY SAFE and be able to LIVE LIFE. InvisiSmart is an engineered next-generation solution that kills 99.99% of SARS CoV-2 germs. It provides your loved ones, people, healthcare professionals, athletes and businesses with long-lasting invisible protection.

InvisiSmart technology is verified by robust laboratory and clinical evidence, and comes as a Mask, Shield Spray, Seat Covers, and Sanitizer. It is important to note that InvisiSmart is a long lasting product that doesn't use carcinogens.

INVISISMART Technologies has been proven to destroy the COVID-19 spike virus by the University of Cambridge. "We found that the products are active and effectively inhibited infection by an enveloped VIRUS-bearing SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein on its surface, with a viral core and genome based on lentivirus", said Ravindra K. Gupta, Professor of Clinical Microbiology, University of Cambridge, UK.

Most recently, the explosive White House Coronavirus Outbreak brought home the message, how serious and essential the wearing of the right MASK is. Alec Baldwin talked to a group of experts to discuss just why and what to look for in the right mask. The wearing of a MASK is essential to the future of our kids, our family and our life. When asked why he hosted this podcast, Alec said, "I have a wife and 5 kids that I love very much, I have a family, brothers, friends and I don't want another person to die from this pandemic."

Unfortunately, sometimes celebrities only have access to the best products, but this is something the world needs. It is for moms, athletes, employees, and all people. We all want to get back to some form of normalcy in our daily lives, InvisiSmart allows us to do that with comfort.

When asked how he found the right MASK, Alec credits his brother Daniel Baldwin. Daniel spent days searching the internet looking for a solution for safety. He found dozens, but none had these scientific qualities and had been clinically tested to prove their effectiveness. When Daniel came across InvisiSMART MASK and CEO Saba Yussouf, he immediately read everything he could find and had to find this mask. It is now on the market at shop.invisismart.com.

InvisiSMART has a reusable Mask and a Spray Shield. InvisiSMART MASK is both adjustable and comfortable. It combines cutting edge technology with FDA approved face masks. It comes in a specially sealed package for safety, and has no competitive mask with these elevated qualities. The Mask is coated with the InvisiSMART SHIELD technology to help protect against viruses and bacteria for up to 5 or the option 30 days.

"COVID-19 respects no geographic, demographic or ideological boundaries, and unfortunately it shows no signs of going away any time soon," said AMA President Susan R. Bailey, M.D. "But there are simple steps we can all take to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities. For starters, we urge everyone to #MaskUp!"

"As a business woman in STEM, I committed to shielding the health of my customers and keeping families safe during the pandemic", said Saba Yussouf, CEO, InvisiSMART Technologies.

Many people who have COVID-19 don't show symptoms, but can still spread the deadly virus through air contamination and droplets that escape from the mouth when speaking, sneezing and coughing. Scientists have proven that masking seriously lowers COVID-19 cases. As we try to get back to some semblance of normal life, with re-opening restaurants, businesses, offices, back-to-school season, and everyday life, public knowledge of proper masking technique is now more important than ever.

One of the most striking lifestyle changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic is the mandatory use of face masks in grocery stores, restaurants and other public places. Wearing a mask, especially when in close proximity to others, is imperative to slowing the spread of COVID-19. InvisiSMART does just that, said Dr. Lonnie Johnson, Founder of JRD, JTECH and inventor of the #1 selling toy in the world, Super Soaker. "My work as a scientist and aerospace engineer is very serious, and also I have Energy tech that is a game changer, I want there to be a world to change. I want the world to be able to go back to fun and enjoyment."

To avoid common mistakes, remember these five don'ts:

Don't touch your or your child's mask while it is being worn. Don't wear the mask under your chin with your nose and/or mouth exposed. Don't leave your nose and/or mouth uncovered. Don't remove the mask while around others in public. Don't share your mask with family members or friends.

To ensure safety, make InvisiSMART MASK part of your daily wardrobe and regular routine. By wearing an InvisiSMART MASK, practicing physical distancing, and regularly washing our hands, we can all prevent the spread of COVID-19.

LMarilyn Crawford, CEO, Windsor Primetime LLC, had a factory worker, teacher, office employee, a professional athlete, a restaurant waitress, construction worker, and a trash collector wear it for a week. The results were overwhelmingly a consensus, that InvisiSmart:

Provides a feeling of safety

Easiest to breath with

Was the most comfortable because of adjustable ear straps

The fact that they felt it was safest because of the solutions and technology was very important to know, because you have so many mask choices. I would even wear the InvisiSmart Mask under my other mask for safety.

"In these dangerous and uncertain times, it is important to be safe, feel safe, and know scientifically you are safe. We have too much to lose, our families lives and our lives are at stake," said Crawford. Shop.invisismart.com

