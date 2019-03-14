Alec Sellem Joins Panel About Energy Law in Africa at the United Nations in New York

NEW YORK, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned mining specialist, Alec Sellem, has been invited to join the panel of industry experts this month at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The high-level event will focus on the energy laws in Africa. Mr. Sellem will lead a short presentation on human rights in developing countries followed by an interactive question and answer panel discussion.

"It was an honor to be asked by the Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne University and the United Nations to discuss the current state of energy law in Africa and possible solutions to improve it," Sellem Industries CEO & founder Alec Sellem said. "The question of human rights in the exploration of energy and natural resources in Africa is a topic that I am deeply passionate about."

What: Energy Law in Africa panel

When: March 18, 2019 from 1:15-2:30 PM

Where: United Nations HQ, Conference room D,

405 East 42 St. and 1st Ave. 100017 New York, NY

The conference is set up to be a discussion between the various actors of energy in Africa. It will focus on what the law does to support Africa's energy policy and what the results are. The objective is to assess the overall effectiveness of the current energy law in Africa that is under construction and propose solutions to better the outcome.

The first panel will discuss the human rights side and the second panel will discuss the environmental perspectives. Both panels will open up to the audience for a question and answer session. The public has free access to this event but space is limited.

About Alec Sellem:

Alec Sellem is the CEO and founder of Sellem Industries LLC , a firm based in London, England. As CEO, Sellem created the strategic vision of the company and established strong partnerships with energy conservation and business-minded professionals. Sellem Industries works closely with trade and business operations partners in Africa and Latin America and aims to monitor and secure port activity through Private Public Partnerships for trade operations. Throughout his career, Mr. Sellem's primary focus has been on security strategies and technology, which led him to several successful startups before founding Sellem Industries. Mr. Sellem is originally from France. He received his primary education in Switzerland and has spent most of his professional life in Africa.

