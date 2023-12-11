Alecia Johnson Launches Thrive Therapy Solutions, Inc. Elevating Speech Pathology in Indiana

FISHERS, Ind., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alecia Johnson M.A. CCC-SLP, a seasoned Speech-Language Pathologist, proudly launches Thrive Therapy Solutions, Inc., a transformative venture offering home-based therapy services to people of all ages. Alecia specializes in LSVT LOUD®, a program for people with Parkinson's, swallowing therapy as well as cognitive-communication therapy and pediatric language and articulation. With a focus on maximizing communication skills and improving overall function in daily activities, Alecia approaches each client holistically, and works to create a treatment plan to best fit a client's desired results.

Pursuing LSVT LOUD® and eLOUD® certification highlights Alecia's dedication to research-based techniques and positive outcomes, particularly beneficial for individuals with Parkinson's disease. Vital Stim® certification for dysphagia treatment further underscores her commitment to comprehensive care. Alecia's continuous professional development earned her ASHA's ACE recognition in 2019.

Thrive Therapy Solutions, Inc. provides adult and pediatric speech therapy services in Indiana, emphasizing home-based and teletherapy options for client convenience. Alecia champions person-centered care, urging family involvement to ensure holistic success. With over a decade of experience as an Indiana licensed and American Speech Language Hearing Association certified Speech-Language Pathologist, Alecia is on a simple, but important mission, providing therapy programs that help patients achieve their goals and live their lives to the fullest. This extends to volunteering in the community by being a Parkinson's Foundation ambassador and Dementia Friend®.

Choosing Thrive Therapy Solutions, Inc. guarantees convenient therapy, personalized care, a history of positive outcomes, and the dedication of a highly qualified professional. Alecia's expertise ensures clients receive the best care available, leading to improved communication and overall well-being.

If you or a loved one is seeking to enhance communication and well-being, Thrive Therapy Solution, Inc. is here to help. Learn more at https://thrivetherapytogether.com/ .

Thrive Therapy Solutions, Inc. was founded by Alecia Johnson to offer speech and language therapy services to children and adults in Hamilton County, Marion County, and Madison County and other parts of central Indiana. Specializing in speech, language, voice, communication, swallowing, and cognitive therapies, Thrive Therapy Solutions, Inc. is committed to providing person-centered treatment with a holistic perspective. With options for home-based and teletherapy services, Alecia aims to empower clients with the best therapy treatment options for their needs. Ready to enhance your communication and well-being? Contact Alecia Johnson at Thrive Therapy Solutions, Inc. today.

