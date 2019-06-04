Aledade and the Louisiana Physicians Accountable Care Organization Partner to Deliver High-Quality Care and Lower Costs

BETHESDA, Md. and NEW ORLEANS, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aledade announced a partnership with the Louisiana Physicians Accountable Care Organization (LPACO). Through the partnership, Aledade will support the independent primary care physician-led LPACO in delivering high-quality, coordinated care to communities across Louisiana.

"Aledade's network of independent physicians in Louisiana has already delivered better care, healthier patients, and lower costs across the state. By partnering with the dedicated primary care physicians of LPACO, we will build on this track record of value-based care success," said Blaine Lindsey, vice president of growth strategy at Aledade.

Founded in 2014, the LPACO is made up of six independent primary care practices, across eight total locations, dedicated to improving care and controlling health care costs through participation in value-based care arrangements. The LPACO includes: South Louisiana Medical Associates, APC in Houma; Brian Clinic, L.L.P. in Alexandria; Dr. Thomas G. Chaisson in Thibodaux; Dr. Gary Birdsall Medical Clinic, LLC in Cut Off; Internal Medicine Specialists, Inc. in New Orleans; Shaminder M. Gupta, APMC in Kenner; James Soignet MD in Thibodaux; and Chester Boudreaux in Thibodaux.

"We were drawn to work with Aledade for its shared commitment to empowering primary care physicians, as well as demonstrated success in value-based care nationwide and here in Louisiana," said Dr. Joshua Lowentritt, medical director of LPACO. "Our group of independent physicians, and our patients, will benefit from Aledade's local, hands-on support and insights delivered by their population health management tools and care coordination technology."

Aledade has built one of the largest networks of independent physicians in Louisiana and has value-based arrangements with Medicare, Humana, and a large commercial payer in the state. By working with Aledade, physicians in the LPACO have the opportunity to share in a portion of healthcare cost savings generated from improved quality of care and health outcomes. LPACO is currently enrolled in Medicare's primary ACO program, the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), and will look to expand its value-based arrangements into Medicare Advantage and commercial health plans through Aledade's strong payer relationships in the state.

Patients cared for by LPACO's doctors will benefit from Aledade's focus on access to primary care, preventive services, care coordination, and population health management. Across the country, Aledade ACOs have reduced preventable hospital stays, emergency room visits, and unnecessary medical services, driving more than $55 million in healthcare cost reductions. Aledade supports physicians with a comprehensive range of capabilities that include: cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly care management and outreach tools, unparalleled regulatory expertise, strong payer relationships, and local, hands-on support.

About Aledade

Founded in 2014, Aledade partners with independent practices, health centers, and clinics to build and lead Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) anchored in primary care. Through these ACOs, Aledade empowers physicians to stay independent, practice medicine like they've always wanted to, and thrive financially by keeping people healthy. Aledade offers a comprehensive range of capabilities that include cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, unparalleled regulatory expertise, strong payer relationships, and local, hands-on support from attentive experts. In true alignment with more than 4,000 participating providers in 24 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across over 35 value-based government and commercial contracts representing more than 500,000 lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

About Louisiana Physicians Accountable Care Organization

LPACO was founded in 2014 for forward thinking independent primary care providers (PCPs) in Louisiana to participate in value-based care and better serve their patients. Over the last 6 years, with Dr. Joshua Lowentritt's guidance, LPACO has grown to 6 primary care practices spanning from New Orleans to Alexandria to the Gulf Coast. To learn more, visit http://www.lpaco.com/contact-us.html.

Aledade

press@aledade.com

(202) 792-7200

LPACO

lbergeron@imsnola.com

504-897-1887

SOURCE Aledade

Related Links

http://www.aledade.com

