Aledade, California Medical Association Announce Collaboration to Help Physicians Deliver Better Care at Lower Cost

BETHESDA, Md. and SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aledade, Inc. and the California Medical Association (CMA) announced a new collaboration to help independent physicians succeed in the value-based health care system.

CMA will help to identify and prepare physicians to join Aledade's physician-led Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) forming in California. Aledade is currently recruiting physicians for these ACOs to participate in the Pathways to Success Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP). The collaboration marks Aledade's first expansion into the California health care market.

"The California Medical Association has long supported the state's physician community with the knowledge and resources needed to deliver the best possible care while remaining independent. Together, we will create a pathway for independent doctors to thrive in the new value-based health care system," said Dr. Farzad Mostashari, CEO and co-founder of Aledade. "We look forward to giving California physicians the opportunity to benefit from an ACO model that rewards them for improving quality of care and patient health outcomes while controlling costs."

"This new collaboration will help thousands of physicians – particularly those in smaller, independent practices – focus on patient care instead of being bogged down by administrative tasks," said David H. Aizuss, president of the California Medical Association. "We believe this new model is one that can be replicated across the state, shifting toward more value-based care that will help physicians deliver better care to patients at a lower cost."

Aledade is also working closely with CalHIPSO, which will provide practice transformation support services to California physicians who join Aledade's ACOs. CMA is a founding partner in CalHIPSO, which helps small-practice clinicians, community health centers and public hospitals integrate technology solutions to better serve patients.

Aledade helps its ACO members reduce costs and improve performance on quality measures by offering comprehensive support, including cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly care management and outreach tools, unparalleled regulatory expertise, strong payer relationships and local, hands-on support.

About Aledade

Founded in 2014, Aledade partners with independent practices, health centers and clinics to build and lead Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) anchored in primary care. Through these ACOs, Aledade empowers physicians to stay independent, practice medicine like they've always wanted to, and thrive financially by keeping people healthy. Aledade offers a comprehensive range of capabilities that include cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, unparalleled regulatory expertise, strong payer relationships, and local, hands-on support from attentive experts. In true alignment with more than 4,000 participating providers in 24 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward in over 35 value-based contracts representing more than 500,000 lives under management, including Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and fully- and self-insured commercial populations. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

About the California Medical Association

The California Medical Association represents the state's physicians with more than 44,000 members in all modes of practice and specialties, and CMA is dedicated to the health of all patients in California. For more information, please visit CMAdocs.org, and follow CMA on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Anthony York

ayork@cmadocs.org

(916) 548-5442

press@aledade.com

(202) 792-7200

Related Images

image1.png

image2.jpg

SOURCE Aledade, Inc.

Related Links

https://aledade.com

