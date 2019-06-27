Aledade Celebrates 5th Birthday With the Start of 5 Accountable Care Organizations

BETHESDA, Md., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, marking the fifth anniversary of its founding, Aledade, Inc. announced the creation of 5 new accountable care organizations (ACOs). The five new ACOs are part of a group of 16 Aledade ACOs that have applied to start in Medicare's Pathways to Success Program beginning on July 1. The newly formed ACOs are in North Carolina, Kansas, Alabama, Louisiana, and Pennsylvania.

In just five years, Aledade has grown to operate 27 ACOs in 25 states made up of more than 6,500 providers who together are now accountable for approximately 650,000 patients. Overall, Aledade partner providers are managing more than $3.5 billion in health care spending.

"Five years ago, we founded Aledade with the core belief that with the right help, independent primary care physicians can thrive in the new, value-based health care system," said Dr. Farzad Mostashari, CEO and co-founder of Aledade. "Through hard work and partnership with our doctors, Aledade has helped thousands of physicians deliver better health outcomes, reduce overall health care spending, and keep their practices growing and thriving."

Aledade has significantly grown its commercial business, expanding its commercial patient base by more than 200 percent over the past year. Aledade has contracted with leading health plans to provide care to beneficiaries in 12 states. For example, in North Carolina, more than 50 practices serving 50,000 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) customers have enrolled in Aledade's North Carolina ACOs since the start of the year.

"Aledade's physician-led ACO model is empowering physicians on the journey to value-based care to focus on what they entered medicine to do: deliver the best possible care to patients and to be rewarded for doing so via value-based payments," said Patrick Conway, MD, president and CEO of Blue Cross NC, who joined Aledade's Board of Directors in 2019. "The Aledade team is supporting independent primary care clinicians, including in rural communities, so Blue Cross NC customers get the exceptional care they deserve."

At the heart of the Aledade model is the simple, but radical, idea that Aledade only succeeds when partner practices succeed in lowering costs to payers through better care for patients. To further this alignment, the company's ACOs are moving aggressively to take on more responsibility for their patients' health and total cost of care. In fact, 11 of the 16 Aledade ACOs that applied to participate in Medicare's Pathway to Success Program intend to enroll in two-sided risk models.

Aledade leads the way with financial risk because its ACO practices have proven effective at improving the quality of care and patient health while lowering total cost of care in a variety of value-based arrangements with Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and commercial health plans. In 2018, Aledade ACOs reduced hospitalizations by an average of 6 percent, reduced ED visits by an average of 6 percent, and reduced the number of skilled nursing facility stays by an average of 17 percent.

"By working with Aledade, I have been able to get the clinical and technological resources I needed to deliver the kind of care I was trained to give and to have a thriving independent practice," said Dr. Ryan Knopp of Stonecreek Family Physicians, a member of one of Aledade's ACOs based in Kansas. "Aledade has been a true partner for us and I am excited to continue working with them to improve outcomes and deliver high-quality patient care."

The five new ACOs bring together multiple entities within each state, including:

North Carolina , composed of 15 practices

, composed of 15 practices Kansas , composed of 5 health centers

, composed of 5 health centers Alabama , with Southview Medical Group, PC

, with Southview Medical Group, PC Louisiana , with Imperial Health LLP

, with Imperial Health LLP Pennsylvania , with Integrated Medical Group, PC.

About Aledade

Founded in 2014, Aledade partners with independent practices, health centers, and clinics to build and lead Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) anchored in primary care. Through these ACOs, Aledade empowers physicians to stay independent, practice medicine like they've always wanted to, and thrive financially by keeping people healthy. Aledade offers a comprehensive range of capabilities that includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, unparalleled regulatory expertise, strong payer relationships, and local, hands-on support from attentive experts. In true alignment with more than 6,500 participating providers in 25 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across over 55 value-based government and commercial contracts representing more than 650,000 lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

press@aledade.com

(202) 792-7200

Related Images

aledade-logo.jpg

Aledade Logo

Aledade logo on white background

SOURCE Aledade, Inc.

Related Links

https://aledade.com

