Aledade Earns Top Spot on List of Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma™ by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

BETHESDA, Md., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune have honored Aledade as the number one company on their list of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma™, the third year in a row that Aledade has made this list. During a global pandemic that put health care companies on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19, Aledade stood out for creating a great workplace experience for all its people, no matter where they are or what they do for the organization.

The ranking considered more than 825,000 employee surveys from companies across the health care and biopharma industry. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job.

"While spending the last year helping serve thousands of independent primary care physicians and more than a million patients, we've also prioritized our employees, making sure they were cared for in such a challenging time," said Jessica Gladden, Vice President of People Strategy & Operations. "We're thrilled to be recognized by Great Place to Work and strive to continue creating the kind of environment where our employees feel supported and know they can thrive."

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma™ list is published here: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/health-care/2021.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma™. All of us owe a debt to the nurses, doctors, scientists and other colleagues in this industry over the past year, and we are honored to recognize the organizations that have done right by these pandemic heroes," said Michael C. Bush, CEO Great Place to Work®. "The leaders of these high-trust, inclusive companies can expect excellent business results thanks to their 'For All' cultures."

This recognition follows a series of workplace awards for Aledade. In 2020 alone, the company earned 15 workplace awards. Aledade was named to this same list in 2020 and 2019, ranked fifth on FORTUNE's Best Workplace in Health Care in 2019, and named a Top 50 workplace of its size by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work in 2019 and 2020. Aledade was also named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post in 2020, a Best Workplace for Women in 2020, and a Best Workplaces for Parents 2020, courtesy of Great Place to Work.

To learn more about career opportunities at Aledade, visit aledade.com/about-us/careers.

About Aledade:

Founded in 2014, Aledade partners with independent practices, health centers, and clinics to build and lead Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) anchored in primary care. Through these practice networks, Aledade empowers physicians to stay independent, focus on their patients, and thrive financially by keeping people healthy. Aledade offers a comprehensive range of capabilities at scale, that includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, unparalleled regulatory expertise, strong payer relationships, and local, hands-on support from attentive experts. Together with more than 7,800 participating providers in 31 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across dozens of value-based contracts representing more than one million patient lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma™:

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to confidential Trust Index™ survey representing over 825,000 employees working in the Health Care & Biopharma industries in the United States.

Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All™. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place to Work analyzes these experiences relative to each organization's size, workforce make-up, and what's typical relative to their peers in the industry.

The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on an assessment of all employees' daily experiences of innovation, the company's values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they're consistently experienced.

To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard. To ensure survey results truly represent all employees, Great Place to Work requires that Trust Index© survey results are accurate to a 95% confidence level with a 5% margin of error or better. We review any anomalies in survey responses, news and financial performance to ensure there aren't any extraordinary reasons to believe we couldn't trust a company's survey results. Health Care companies with 10 to 999 people were considered for the small and medium health care category, health care companies with 1,000 employees or more were considered for the large health care category, Biopharma companies with 10 or more employees were considered for the Biopharma category, and those that appear on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list in their respective industry category are ranked first.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read A Great Place to Work for All. Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information:

Brian Chiglinsky

[email protected]

540-761-9786

SOURCE Aledade