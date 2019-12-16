Aledade Honored as One of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work in 2020

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aledade was named a winner of the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award and recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work in 2020" in the U.S. small and medium company category. The Employees' Choice Awards program, now in its 12th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environments, and companies on Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites.

"At Aledade, we know that delivering on our mission of improving the quality of care and patient health outcomes while lowering costs won't be easy. However, it's recognitions like this that give us confidence we have the most important ingredients for our long-term success: a strong set of company values, a supportive and mission-driven culture, and an all-star team," said Farzad Mostashari, MD, CEO and co-founder of Aledade.

Aledade is rapidly expanding and has implemented a series of company-wide initiatives to strengthen its culture and values (Service, Grit, and Inclusion) as the company scales across the country. These initiatives include all-staff retreats that bring together employees from 42 states, quarterly CEO reprises of board presentations, weekly all-staff meetings where individuals are recognized for doing outstanding work, bi-annual employee engagement surveys, and employee-led Affinity Resource Groups. These initiatives and Aledade's mission-driven team have led to an overall rating on Glassdoor of 4.8 out of 5 stars, with 95% of respondents saying they would recommend Aledade to a friend. Specifically, when it comes to culture and values, Aledade earns a 4.9 out of 5 stars, according to Glassdoor reviews.

"This year marks the shift to a culture-first decade in the workplace, and Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Awards winners are employers that are prioritizing culture, mission and employees at the heart of everything they do. By doing so, their employees have spoken and are recognizing them truly as the Best Places to Work in 2020," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president, COO and incoming CEO. "In addition to putting culture and mission at the core of how they operate, this year's winners stand out for promoting transparency with employees, offering career growth opportunities and providing work driven by impact and purpose. Congratulations go to all of the exceptional employers this year who stand out in the eyes of their employees."

"The goal of making Aledade a great place to work calls for support and contributions from everyone on our team, just as achieving our business goals does," said Jessica Gladden, vice president of people strategy & operations at Aledade. "That's why we're always proud of awards like this that are a true reflection of the amazing team we've built."

On Glassdoor, current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by sharing a company review, designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company. When sharing company reviews on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides.

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between Oct. 23, 2018, and Oct. 21, 2019. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company category, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and have received at least 30 ratings across each of the eight workplace attributes from U.S.-based employees during the period of eligibility. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

The award follows Aledade recently being named to the Great Place to Work and FORTUNE's 2019 Best Medium Workplaces list. Last year, the company ranked fifth on FORTUNE's Best Workplace in Health Care in 2019 and named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post in 2018. To learn more about career opportunities at Aledade, visit aledade.com/about-us/careers.

About Aledade

Founded in 2014, Aledade partners with independent practices, health centers, and clinics to build and lead Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) anchored in primary care. Through these ACOs, Aledade empowers physicians to stay independent, practice medicine like they've always wanted to, and thrive financially by keeping people healthy. Aledade offers a comprehensive range of capabilities that includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, unparalleled regulatory expertise, strong payer relationships, and local, hands-on support from attentive experts. In true alignment with more than 6,500 participating providers in 27 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across over 59 value-based government and commercial contracts representing more than 650,000 lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for over one million companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com. Glassdoor® is a registered trademark of Glassdoor, Inc.

