Aledade Medicare ACOs Improve Quality of Care and Health Outcomes, Save Medicare Over $69 Million in 2018

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aledade, Inc. announced that its Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) accountable care organizations (ACOs) improved care for over 300,000 beneficiaries and saved Medicare more than $69 million in 2018. Aledade ACOs have saved Medicare more than $120 million over four years, increasing the amount saved each year. In addition, Aledade's model showed improvement through experience, with all of Aledade's ACOs founded in 2016 earning shared savings in the 2018 MSSP program year.

"Each year our physician-led ACO model proves that independent physicians can be incredible leaders in the new value-based health care system. We're proud to share tens of millions of dollars in savings with our partner physicians and Medicare while delivering better care to patients," said Farzad Mostashari, MD, CEO and co-founder of Aledade. "Our partner physicians achieve this by expanding access to care, delivering more primary and preventive care services, referring to high-quality specialists, and keeping patients healthy and out of the emergency room and hospital."

The physicians practicing in Aledade's Medicare ACOs reduced costs by delivering high-quality care, earning an average quality score of 96 percent across all of the ACOs in 2018. Aledade ACOs have reduced patient stays in skilled nursing facilities by an average of 17 percent and hospitalizations by an average of 6 percent. By focusing on proactive patient management and preventive care, Aledade ACOs increased access to primary care, which is less expensive for the health care system and a better experience for patients.

"These results aren't just statistics. Every hospital admission we avoid through comprehensive, proactive patient management means someone's grandmother, uncle, father, or sister is spending more time at home with their family without the stress, worry, and expense of a hospital stay," said Dr. Jen Brull of Post Rock Family Medicine, medical director of the Aledade Kansas ACO. "With the technology, analytics, and practice support services we get from Aledade, we can make sure that we're achieving that goal for our patients while simultaneously saving millions for the health care system."

Notable quality improvement and shared savings results from Aledade's 2018 MSSP ACOs include:

The Aledade Louisiana ACO reduced emergency department visits by 11 percent and inpatient hospitalizations by 15 percent, saved Medicare $7 million , and earned a quality score of 97 percent

, and earned a quality score of 97 percent The Aledade Mississippi ACO, with practices throughout the state and southwest Tennessee , reduced inpatient hospitalizations by 9 percent, saved Medicare $5.2 million , and earned a quality score of 95 percent

, reduced inpatient hospitalizations by 9 percent, saved Medicare , and earned a quality score of 95 percent The Aledade Florida Central ACO, centered in the greater Orlando area, reduced inpatient hospitalizations by 8 percent, saved Medicare $3.4 million , and earned a quality score of 96 percent

area, reduced inpatient hospitalizations by 8 percent, saved Medicare , and earned a quality score of 96 percent The Aledade Kansas ACO reduced emergency department visits by 19 percent and inpatient hospitalizations by 17 percent, saved Medicare $11.9 million , and earned a quality score of 96 percent

, and earned a quality score of 96 percent The Aledade Pennsylvania PMA ACO reduced emergency department visits by 17 percent and inpatient hospitalizations by 21 percent, saved Medicare $15.5 million , and earned a quality score of 99 percent

, and earned a quality score of 99 percent The Aledade Utah ACO reduced inpatient hospitalizations by 17 percent, saved Medicare $12 million , and earned a quality score of 97 percent

, and earned a quality score of 97 percent The Aledade West Virginia ACO, centered in greater Charleston area, reduced emergency department visits by 7 percent, saved Medicare $2.6 million , and earned a quality score of 92 percent

area, reduced emergency department visits by 7 percent, saved Medicare , and earned a quality score of 92 percent The FamilyHealth ACO, made up of three federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) in New York , saved Medicare $3.8 million and earned a quality score of 87 percent

In addition, other Aledade ACOs that did not receive shared savings payments still made great strides in improving patient health and quality of care, including:

The Aledade Delaware ACO reduced emergency department visits by 6 percent and earned a quality score of 96 percent with a focus on fall prevention, weight management, and vaccinations

The Aledade Kentucky ACO reduced inpatient hospitalizations by 9 percent and earned a quality score of 97 percent with a focus on medication reconciliation through close care management and transitional care visits

The Aledade Michigan ACO reduced inpatient hospitalizations by 7 percent and earned a quality score of 97 percent with a focus on managing patients with diabetes (A1c control)

The Aledade Arkansas ACO reduced emergency department visits by 12 percent and earned a quality score of 94 percent with a focus on managing patients with diabetes (A1c control)

The Aledade West Virginia Health Center ACO reduced emergency department visits by 11 percent and earned a quality score of 92 percent with a focus on medication reconciliation through close care management and transitional care visits

The Aledade Gateway ACO in Pennsylvania , a multi-site, multi-specialty practice in greater Philadelphia , which reduced emergency department visits by 14 percent and earned a quality score of 93 percent with a focus on medication reconciliation through close care management and transitional care visits

, a multi-site, multi-specialty practice in greater , which reduced emergency department visits by 14 percent and earned a quality score of 93 percent with a focus on medication reconciliation through close care management and transitional care visits The Aledade Pennsylvania ACO, with practices in central Pennsylvania , which reduced emergency department visits by 7 percent and focused on fall prevention, weight management, and vaccinations

, which reduced emergency department visits by 7 percent and focused on fall prevention, weight management, and vaccinations The Aledade Appalachia ACO, with practices in southwestern Virginia and rural Maryland , which reduced emergency department visits by 15 percent and focused on medication reconciliation through close care management and transitional care visits

Aledade ACOs are leading the industry in accepting higher levels of financial risk. Aledade enrolled 16 ACOs into Medicare's new Pathways to Success Program on July 1, 2019, with 11 of these ACOs immediately embracing two-sided risk. Overall, nearly half of Aledade's 27 Medicare ACOs are shouldering some degree of downside risk in the Pathways to Success Program.

"Our ACOs demonstrate that when given the right tools and support, primary care physicians can improve their patients' health and reduce total costs of care. We're excited to keep accelerating this success by moving Aledade ACOs quickly into more advanced two-sided risk models, in which our partner physicians can be rewarded for their exceptional care," said Mat Kendall, executive vice president of provider networks at Aledade.

About Aledade

Founded in 2014, Aledade partners with independent practices, health centers, and clinics to build and lead Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) anchored in primary care. Through these ACOs, Aledade empowers physicians to stay independent, practice medicine like they've always wanted to, and thrive financially by keeping people healthy. Aledade offers a comprehensive range of capabilities that includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, unparalleled regulatory expertise, strong payer relationships, and local, hands-on support from attentive experts. In true alignment with more than 6,500 participating providers in 25 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across over 55 value-based government and commercial contracts representing more than 650,000 lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

For more information:

press@aledade.com

(202) 792-7200

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Aledade, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aledade.com

