Aledade Named One of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Great Place to Work and Fortune have honored Aledade as one of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Women. The ranking considered feedback representing more than 4.9 million employees working at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. Aledade took the number 23 spot on the list.

"At Aledade, we're proud to be recognized by our team for creating one of the best workplaces for women," said Jessica Gladden, Vice President of People Strategy & Operations. "We are committed to helping every one of our talented women succeed, and to continually support them throughout their career journey with us. We have created a mentorship program across the company to help leaders grow, learn from one another, and thrive. We also launched a Women's Leadership Affinity Resource Group to help Aledaders create a network of support, resources, and mentorship to help women as they move into leadership positions. We're a workplace driven by our mission to support primary care, and those strong values drive our internal culture as well."

The Best Workplaces for Women stand out for excelling in one of the nation's most competitive marketplaces. Aledade has continued to grow rapidly, and has instituted a series of company-wide initiatives to strengthen the company's culture and values as it scales, and as the nation responds to the outbreak of COVID-19. These initiatives include tuition assistance, two days of paid leave each year for volunteer activities, and a workplace that supports work-life balance through generous paid parental leave and a flexible work environment.

During the outbreak of COVID-19 specifically, Aledade has adapted quickly to changing circumstances, turning our all-staff retreat, an annual gathering that brings together employees from 42 states, into a virtual retreat to maintain both social distancing and team building. Aledade has also found ways to ensure that all Aledade team members can work remotely and stay physically healthy by securing masks and hand sanitizer for staff, as well as mentally healthy through flexible work schedules and a free and confidential counseling service.

"Best workplaces like Aledade are committed to addressing gender issues and evolving their behaviors and mindsets to narrow the gender gap," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "By creating an inclusive culture, Best Workplaces on this list see an increase in innovation regardless of gender, giving them a competitive advantage to thrive during these uncertain times."

The Best Workplaces for Women is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Aledade also was ranked as a 2020 Best Workplace for Health Care & Biopharma, ranked fifth on FORTUNE's Best Workplace in Health Care in 2019, and named a Top 50 workplace of its size by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work in 2019. Aledade was also named a Top Workplace by the Washington Post in 2020.

To learn more about career opportunities at Aledade, visit aledade.com/about-us/careers.

Founded in 2014, Aledade partners with independent practices, health centers, and clinics to build and lead Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) anchored in primary care. Through these ACOs, Aledade empowers physicians to stay independent, practice medicine like they've always wanted to, and thrive financially by keeping people healthy. Aledade offers a comprehensive range of capabilities that includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, unparalleled regulatory expertise, strong payer relationships, and local, hands-on support from attentive experts. In true alignment with more than 7,300 participating providers in 26 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across over 76 value-based government and commercial contracts representing more than 810,000 lives under management.

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing over 4.9 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com

