Aledade Named to Fortune's 2019 Best Workplaces List

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aledade has been named to the Great Place to Work and FORTUNE 2019 Best Medium Workplaces list, the company announced today. Aledade was named a top 50 workplace of its size based on a survey of employees and analysis of its company culture, values, leadership, and employee experience.

"At Aledade, we're driven by our shared passion and vision to create a health system that delivers better results for patients, physicians, and payers alike. We believe this is only possible by assembling and supporting a team fully committed to putting the 'care' in value-based care," said Farzad Mostashari, MD, CEO and Co-Founder of Aledade. "Recognitions like these affirm not only our mission, but that we're building the company to achieve it."

Aledade is growing rapidly and has instituted a series of company-wide initiatives aimed at strengthening the company's culture and values (Service, Grit, and Inclusion) as it scales. These initiatives include all-staff retreats that bring together employees from 42 states, quarterly CEO reprises of board presentations, weekly all-staff meetings where individuals are recognized for doing outstanding work, bi-annual employee engagement surveys, and employee-led Affinity Resource Groups.

"All of us at Aledade recognize the importance of supporting each other as well as driving toward our company's goals. This mutual appreciation, both inside and outside the office, is what empowers our team to continue delivering on our mission of creating a health system that delivers better care, a better experience, and lower costs," said Jessica Gladden, Vice President of People Strategy and Operations at Aledade.

The Best Small Workplaces and Best Medium Workplaces lists are part of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. To determine the 2019 Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place to Work® analyzed anonymous survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations. Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions anonymously rating their employers. Previously, Aledade ranked fifth on FORTUNE's Best Workplace in Health Care in 2019 and named a Top Workplace by the Washington Post in 2018.

To learn more about career opportunities at Aledade, visit aledade.com/about-us/careers.

About Aledade

Founded in 2014, Aledade partners with independent practices, health centers, and clinics to build and lead Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) anchored in primary care. Through these ACOs, Aledade empowers physicians to stay independent, practice medicine like they've always wanted to, and thrive financially by keeping people healthy. Aledade offers a comprehensive range of capabilities that includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, unparalleled regulatory expertise, strong payer relationships, and local, hands-on support from attentive experts. In true alignment with more than 6,500 participating providers in 27 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across over 59 value-based government and commercial contracts representing more than 650,000 lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

About the Best Small Workplaces and Best Medium Workplaces lists

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 189,000 employees at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

