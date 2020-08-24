Aledade Named to the 2020 CB Insights Digital Health 150 List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aledade was recently named to CB Insights' second annual Digital Health 150 ranking, which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world.

The 2020 Digital Health 150 cohort highlights startups that are reimagining the lines of the traditional healthcare experience across 12 categories, from Virtual Care Delivery and Clinical Trials, to Drug Discovery and Specialty Care. Countries represented this year include Canada, China, Israel, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, among others.

"This year's Digital Health 150 is our most global ever, covering the best private healthcare companies from 17 countries. Beyond geographic diversity, these companies are innovating across the entire healthcare value chain, spanning technologies that benefit pharma & biotech companies, to payers, hospitals, insurers, and more," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "Last year's Digital Health 150 winners saw numerous exits and went on to raise nearly $5 billion in investor financing after being recognized. We look forward to seeing the success of this year's class of the best in digital health."

"We are proud to be recognized for our innovative and steadfast support of independent primary care practices as they move to value-based care," said Farzad Mostashari, founder and CEO of Aledade. "This recognition reaffirms that the future of health care is in empowering and supporting primary care professionals, and it's precisely because of our years of hard work, innovation, and partnership with these primary care heroes that we are able to be counted among this prestigious group."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

Aledade continues to grow its national network of physician-led Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), and recently closed a Series C funding round of $64 million earlier this year. Aledade now partners with more than 550 independent practices and 7,300 providers in 27 states. Aledade's ACOs care for more than 840,000 patients and manage more than $7.5 billion in health care spending through 38 Medicare and 42 other value-based contracts. Aledade's growth has been driven by the success of its physician-led ACO model, in which the company shares in the risk and reward of value-based contracts with the participating independent practices. Aledade ACOs have improved quality of care and health outcomes while controlling costs in all types of public and private payer contracts. As a result, Aledade's partner practices have received more than $47 million in shared savings revenue to date.

Quick facts on the 2020 Digital Health 150:

The 2020 Digital Health 150 startups have raised over $20B in funding across 600+ deals from 900+ unique investors.

in funding across 600+ deals from 900+ unique investors. The list includes 12 unicorns (companies that have reached a valuation of $1B+) focused on a diverse range of digital health solutions, including telehealth, insurance, and robotic surgical systems.

Many have formed partnerships with key industry players like the American Heart Association, Cigna, and Mount Sinai Health System.

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

About Aledade

Founded in 2014, Aledade partners with independent practices, health centers, and clinics to build and lead Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) anchored in primary care. Through these ACOs, Aledade empowers physicians to stay independent, practice medicine like they've always wanted to, and thrive financially by keeping people healthy. Aledade offers a comprehensive range of capabilities that includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, unparalleled regulatory expertise, strong payer relationships, and local, hands-on support from attentive experts. In true alignment with more than 7,300 participating providers in 27 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across over 69 value-based government and commercial contracts representing more than 790,000 lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

