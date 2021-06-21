Aledade Named Top Washington-Area Workplace by the Washington Post

BETHESDA, Md., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aledade is proud to announce that it has been named one of The Washington Post 's 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area, marking the third workplace award Aledade has received from the outlet since its founding. Aledade earned the 17th place on the list out of 76 mid-sized companies.

Aledade's selection was based on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year's honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, professional and business services, law firms and tech companies.

"We're proud to be recognized in the D.C. area yet again for creating one of the best workplaces for our people," said Jessica Gladden, Senior Vice President of People Strategy & Operations. "This past year has presented some unique challenges to companies across the country and around the world, and through it all Aledade has grown at an astounding pace. We have hired more new Aledaders in the first half of this year than in all of 2020. And we've done this while staying focused on helping every one of our talented employees achieve their professional goals. Our company operates with a people-first attitude, and we're grateful for the dedication and collaboration that they have shown over the years to help Aledade support primary care physicians around the nation."

Over the past year, Aledade has continued to grow rapidly, and has instituted a series of initiatives to strengthen the company's culture as it scales. These initiatives include tuition assistance, paid sabbatical, two days of paid leave each year for volunteer activities, and a workplace that supports work-life balance through generous paid parental leave and a flexible work environment. Aledade also adapted to employee needs during the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring that all team members had supplies to stay physically healthy outside of the office, like hand sanitizer and masks, and the support to stay mentally healthy through flexible work schedules and free counseling services.

"Now in its eighth year, The Post's Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies in the Washington-area that are leaders in company satisfaction and engagement," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "Throughout the past 15 months, these companies have had to make quick decisions in order to keep their employees safe while also balancing productivity and efficiency, and their employees have taken note of this great work."

The Washington Post hosted a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, June 17 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year's honorees, visit https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2021/business/top-workplaces/.

About Aledade

Founded in 2014, Aledade partners with independent practices, health centers, and clinics to build and lead Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) anchored in primary care. Through these practice networks, Aledade empowers physicians to stay independent, focus on their patients, and thrive financially by keeping people healthy. Aledade offers a comprehensive range of capabilities at scale, that includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, regulatory expertise, strong payer relationships, and local, hands-on support from attentive experts. Together with more than 7,800 participating providers in 31 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across dozens of value-based contracts representing more than 1 million patient lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

