Aledade Names Mat Kendall President, Strengthens Leadership Team

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aledade announced that Mat Kendall has been named President, after serving as Aledade's Executive Vice President for more than six years. The company also announced a series of promotions across its leadership team designed to support its continued growth: Dan Bowles, current Senior Vice President for Growth has been named Chief Growth Officer; Ahmed Haque was promoted from Senior Vice President for Performance to Chief Performance Officer; and Sean Cavanaugh, former Deputy Administrator and Director for Medicare at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and Aledade's Chief Administrative Officer, has been named Chief Policy Officer and Chief Commercial Officer.

"I am incredibly proud of the work we are doing at Aledade to help more independent primary care physicians participate in value-based programs, and am honored and humbled to support that mission as the company's President along with Farzad and our incredible team," said Mat Kendall.

This announcement comes during a period of incredible growth for Aledade. Just this year, under Dan Bowles' leadership, the company added 275 new practices to its network of independent, primary care practices, growing by more than 50 percent. This represents more than 235,000 additional patients covered under Aledade's Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) contracts alone, with more practices joining its contracts with commercial payers every day.

Aledade also made strides expanding into new markets. With Sean Cavanaugh leading this effort, the company more than tripled its contracts with Medicare Advantage in 2019, grew into new states and added more patients in its existing contracts in 2020, and entered risk-taking arrangements with Medicaid for the first time.

With this growth in practices and across payers, Aledade's ACOs have achieved significant results for primary care practices and patients alike. Thanks to Ahmed Haque and the performance team, Aledade ACOs have helped nearly a million patients get better care, saving the health care system more than $400 million in wasteful spending. In 2019 alone, Aledade ACOs helped patients across the country avoid more than 10,000 hospitalizations, and every single one of Aledade's ACOs entering their third year earned shared savings.

"Our talented executive team has been essential to expanding Aledade's unique, value-based care model across the country, and I am excited to continue working with Mat, Dan, Ahmed, and Sean as they assume their new responsibilities," said Dr. Farzad Mostashari, co-founder and CEO of Aledade. "Their combined leadership, expertise, and insights will foster a new phase of growth for Aledade as we work to support independent primary care physicians and help them deliver high-quality care to their patients."

About Aledade

Founded in 2014, Aledade partners with independent practices, health centers, and clinics to build and lead Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) anchored in primary care. Through these ACOs, Aledade empowers physicians to stay independent, practice medicine like they've always wanted to, and thrive financially by keeping people healthy. Aledade offers a comprehensive range of capabilities that includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, unparalleled regulatory expertise, strong payer relationships, and local, hands-on support from attentive experts. In true alignment with more than 7,300 participating providers in 26 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across over 76 value-based government and commercial contracts representing more than 810,000 lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter or LinkedIn.

