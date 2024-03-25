Aleddra's NEW 3CCT Emergency LED T8 and T5 Tubes 2-in-1 LED T8/T5 Now With Selectable Colors - 35K, 40K & 50K

RENTON, Wash., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleddra, a Seattle based lighting technology company, proudly introduces the 3CCT Emergency LED T8 and T5 Tubes, a revolutionary 2-in-1 lighting solution that merges regular illumination with emergency battery backup functionality, all enhanced by the NEW 3CCT color temperature selectable feature.

Aleddra's 3CCT Emergency LED Tube stands at the forefront of innovation, offering not only regular lighting solutions but also a reliable emergency backup, ensuring uninterrupted illumination when it's needed most. The 3CCT color selectable technology adds an extra layer of versatility, allowing users to tailor the lighting ambiance to their preference with options of 3500K, 4000K, and 5000K.

Smart Self-Testing and Diagnosis:

Both G3Plus/G4 3CCT Emergency LED Tube models undergo fully automatic self-testing, including a brief 30-second monthly check and an extensive 90-minute annual test. Automatic self-diagnosis with a flashing indicator ensures peace of mind, alerting users if the battery falls below the 90-minute threshold.

User-Friendly Experience:

The G3Plus/G4 tube's convenience extends with a manual testing button, putting control in the hands of users. Whether in regular use or emergency mode, Aleddra's commitment to user-friendly design shines through.

Perfect Ambiance, Anytime:

With color temperature options of 3500K, 4000K, and 5000K, users can effortlessly create the perfect ambiance for any space, blending safety, efficiency, and customizable lighting in one exceptional product.

Aleddra's 3CCT Emergency LED T8 and T5 Tubes are set to illuminate the market and will be available starting mid-March, 2024.

Click this link to check out all 3CCT tubes > https://www.aleddra.com/3cct-emergency-tube-lamps/

For more information, please email [email protected] or call us at 425-430-4555.

