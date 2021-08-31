Aleddra's UV-Free Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp Is a Winner of LEDs Magazine's Sapphire Awards

RENTON, Wash., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleddra is pleased to announce that its UV-Free Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp, already recognized by Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) in 2020, is awarded with the prestigious Sapphire Awards at the Strategies in Light conference on August 24, 2021. The Sapphire Awards sponsored by LEDs Magazine honors the most innovative products in the lighting industry with submissions from all over the world. Aleddra's Desktop Lamp is the winner of the newly created category, Visible Light Disinfection Technology. For a full list of this year's winners, please visit this page.

UV-free Air-sanitizing Desktop Lamp

Aleddra's award-winning Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp is ultra-violet (UV) free and provides the most effective and continuous air-sanitization when occupants are in the room. It uses an air-filter coated with ViraPure®, a high-density photocatalyst material which is activated by the LED light source in the lamp. When the airborne pathogens are trapped on the air filter, the activated ViraPure kills the trapped pathogens. An independent third-party microbiology laboratory tested the Aleddra Desktop Lamp against the H1N1 influenza A virus. The aerosol test was conducted in a 1000 cubic feet chamber. The RESULTS show a remarkable 99.5% deactivation rate of the H1N1 influenza A virus in the test chamber after only 60 minutes. The US-based MICROBAC Lab conducted a surface test of the ViraPure material and found that after only 20 minutes the ViraPure material had an effective kill rate of the SARS-CoV coronavirus at 99.95%.

Aleddra Desktop Lamp has these additional features:

Bi-level dimming

Dual-speed fan

Color tuning ( 2700K , 3900K , and 5000K )

, , and ) Two USB ports for charging portable electronic devices

PLUS it is affordable.

For everyone who is either working from home or in an office setting the Aleddra Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp is one of the most cost-effective and safest way to effectively sanitize the air in your workplace against many airborne pathogens. Its 1000 cubic feet coverage area is well suited for use in homes, classrooms, offices, nursing homes, medical/dental offices, retail spaces, and other locations where the public will be entering.

For product demonstration, visit: https://youtu.be/UPtW_LcFA1E

For product information, visit: https://www.aleddra.com/air-sanitizing-circadian-desktop-light/

For distribution sales, please contact Aleddra at [email protected] or 425-430-4555.

Contact:

Matthew Maa

4254304555

[email protected]

SOURCE Aleddra LED Lighting