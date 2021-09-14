Aleddra's Wellness Lighting Products Use ViraPure® Photocatalyst Effective Against COVID-19 Virus and Variants

RENTON, Wash., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleddra is pleased to announce that its ViraPure® photocatalyst material has been tested and found effective against COVID-19 virus and its variants. A test conducted by US-based MICROBAC Lab on the ViraPure material shows a 99.9% kill rate in 20 minutes against SARS-CoV-II Alpha (UK) variant in a lab environment. An earlier test, also by the MICROBAC Lab, shows ViraPure achieves 99.9% kill rate against SARS-CoV coronavirus. "Given that all COVID-19 virus and variants are similar in size, it should take the same amount time for ViraPure photocatalyst material to break down and deactivate any COVID-19 variant, thus achieving a similar kill rate," stated Dr. Matthew Maa, VP, Aleddra Inc.

Award-winning Air-sanitizing Desktop Lamp

The ViraPure photocatalyst material is a combination of both nano titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) and nano silver particles. One unique feature of the ViraPure material is that it can be activated by visible light, without the use any ultraviolet (UV) light source. Aleddra has successfully engineered multiple wellness lighting products that incorporates the ViraPure photocatalyst material. A prime example of that incorporation is the Aleddra UV-Free Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp, which recently received the IES (Illuminating Engineering Society) Progress Report Recognition and the LED Magazine's Sapphire Award. The Aleddra UV-Free Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp offers its users an effective method to sanitizing the area and eliminating airborne pathogens without the use of any UV light source.

The Aleddra's award-winning Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp is designed with an air-permeable lampshade (effectively an air-filter) coated with the ViraPure material that is activated by the internal color-tunable LED light source. When the airborne pathogens, such as COVID-19 viruses, are trapped on the lampshade (air filter), the activated ViraPure photocatalyst kills and breakdowns the trapped pathogens. An independent third-party microbiology laboratory has tested Aleddra's Desktop Lamp, in a 1,000 cubic foot test chamber, against the H1N1 influenza A virus and the results are a 99.5% deactivation rate of the H1N1 influenza A virus after 60 minutes.

Addition features of Aleddra's Desktop Lamp are:

Replaceable air-filter

Bi-level dimming

Dual-speed fan

Color tuning ( 2700K , 3900K , and 5000K )

, , and ) Two USB ports for charging portable electronic devices

Affordable

With the patented ViraPure photocatalyst material, Aleddra Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp offers the most affordable and effective personal air-sanitization protection for indoor use. It is a must-have COVID-19 PPE (personal protective equipment) for anyone going back to workspace or school during the current pandemic.

