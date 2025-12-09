Alef begins manufacturing of world's 1st flying car

Production began on schedule for the 1st flying car in history to be delivered

SANTA MATEO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alef Aeronautics, a sustainable mobility company designing and developing world's first flying car, announced today that it has begun manufacturing the first flying car to be delivered to the customer on schedule, as it was communicated in previous press releases.

Alef Aeronautics team members manufacturing a section of the Alef flying car’s wing

It will take several months of hand craftsmanship to create each of the early versions of the Alef flying car. The process involves robotic, industrial, and mostly hand manufacturing. Rigorous testing of individual parts and a large number of test flights of the assembled car are involved during production. This process will allow Alef to optimize manufacturing before automated mass production.

The first cars will be manufactured in America, at Alef's California facility in Silicon Valley.

Early hand-made Alef cars will be delivered to only a few early customers, for the purpose of testing flying cars in the real world environment, under very controlled conditions. Alef plans to train, ensure compliance, and provide maintenance to those few early adapters. The knowledge gained from this process will support the transition to manufacturing and delivering pre-orders in the queue.

"We are happy to report that production of the first flying car has started on schedule. The team worked hard to meet the timeline, because we know people are waiting. We're finally able to get production off the ground," said Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef.

Alef, based in San Mateo, CA, is a sustainable electric transportation company designing and developing a road-legal passenger car capable of vertical takeoff and forward flight. Alef's flying car is 100% electric, drivable on public roads, and has vertical takeoff and landing capabilities. Alef received 3,500 pre-orders worth $1 billion. More information can be found at https://alef.aero .

