ALEF Behavioral Group launches Covid-19 Relief Campaign for opioid addicted individuals in Reidsville, North Carolina

REIDSVILLE, N.C., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) in the State of North Carolina launched its response to the current pandemic with Covid-19 Relief Campaign supporting addiction recovery efforts with "Dollar-a-Day" pricing for the duration of the outbreak. Alef Behavioral is offering their program's services for $1 a day including patient's daily dose of Methadone, Suboxone or Buprenorphine.

Dr. Ron Flack, the Program Sponsor for ALEF Behavioral Group said "This is an especially trying time for our specific population who are fighting the parallel battle of addiction to opioids and now the novel Coronavirus. We are committed to helping everyone in our community that is sick and suffering from the disease of addiction. We understand the havoc Covid-19 has put on our local economy and as a company want to do the absolute most we can to ensure every community member that needs treatment receives the care they so desperately need. We know many of our Reidsville families have lost jobs and valuable incomes."

Alef's innovative, specialized approach treats not only addiction, but the whole person and the underlying issues that contribute to dependence. Patients receive individual, group and family therapy and over 20 other evidence-based therapy modalities. Alef goes even further to aid the patient recovery process by implementing holistic recovery methodologies into each patient's individualized treatment plan, reinforced with a referral network and case management services which aids job preparation and placement. All which are available to patients with the Dollar A Day Covid-19 Relief Campaign.

Alef has temporarily paused their daily, hotel-style complimentary breakfast for patients while the Covid-19 outbreak poses a safety risk but will offer complimentary Starbucks coffee.

In 2017, North Carolina recorded 1,953 overdose deaths­­­ involving opioids —a rate of 19.8 deaths per 100,000 persons, compared to the average national rate of 14.6 deaths per 100,000 persons. 2018 and 2019 have seen further increases and 2020 is on track for an additional surge. ALEF hopes to greatly impact this trend with their presence in Reidsville, and the opening of Highpoint, NC in May. ALEF Behavioral Group is set to open multiple new clinics in South Carolina and Missouri in 2020, along with its plan to rollout over 25 locations across 12 states within the next 3 years.

About

Alef Behavioral Group is a state and federally licensed, fully accredited out-patient Opioid Use Disorder facility that offers evidence-based clinical treatment, Medication Assisted Treatment via 3 main OUD treatment medications - Methadone, Suboxone and Buprenorphine. ALEF's Medical Team consists of an industry-leading Board-Certified Psychiatrist and professional support staff that develop individualized treatment plans that are custom-tailored to each individual they treat. Alef currently operates one clinic in Reidsville, North Carolina, with another scheduled to roll out in High Point, NC in May 2020.

