Alef Partners with Frontera to Scale its PMN Platform Deployments Across Texas School and Across the Country

News provided by

Alef Edge

01 Nov, 2023, 09:35 ET

Empowering K-12 schools with Simple and Secure Private Mobile Networks for 21st-Century Learning

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alef, a mobile connectivity SaaS platform company, has teamed up with Frontera Consulting Group, a connectivity provider and consultancy firm specializing in community data connectivity engineering and deployment solutions. Together, Alef and Frontera are opening doors for schools to provide equal access to quality education, regardless of a student's economic background, particularly pertinent when digital access has become a fundamental requirement for Learning.

Continue Reading

Alef and Frontera have partnered to implement Alef's Private Mobile Networks Platform, ensuring affordable, high-speed wireless internet access for families residing in close proximity to Brooks-Quinn-Jones Elementary School within the Nacogdoches, TX Independent School District community.

David Armstrong, the President of Frontera, expressed his enthusiasm and optimism about collaborating with Alef on this exciting project. He remarked, "At Frontera, we're passionate about revolutionizing education, and our partnership with Alef has been instrumental in this mission. Deploying private mobile networks in K-12 schools has never been smoother, thanks to Alef's extensive set of APIs. Their technology has not only simplified the process but has also opened doors to new educational possibilities. Together, we're empowering schools to provide a cutting-edge learning experience for students."

Alef is expanding into the Texas and wider U.S. markets. By partnering with System Integrators and Managed Service Providers, Alef is extending its reach, adding partners, and providing essential services to schools, libraries, and other educational institutions, allowing them to address digital equity issues and create the classrooms of the future within their districts.

"At Alef, we believe that education is the cornerstone of a brighter future, and our commitment to making private mobile networks accessible for young students and their families reflects this vision. Our solution prioritizes simplicity, speed, and affordability in deployment. We understand that schools need seamless technology integration to focus on what truly matters – educating the leaders of tomorrow. With Alef, we're not just connecting classrooms; we're bridging the gap between innovation and education," said Mike Mulica, CEO of Alef.

Education is one of the leading verticals deploying private cellular networks, and organizations deploying a CBRS-based network are seeing a return on their investment within 2-3 years. Alef's solution streamlines the costly and complex deployment of Private Mobile Networks, enabling school districts to seamlessly extend and manage private 4G & 5G wireless networks through their existing network management platform. Alef stands as a reliable partner for educational institutions in private mobile networks and is actively planning and designing such networks for school districts nationwide.

About Alef
Alef is the ONLY mobile connectivity SaaS platform company that gives enterprises and developers the independence to create, customize, and control their own private network infrastructure. Featuring simple and enterprise-centric secure integration, fast deployment, and unparalleled performance and economics, its solution removes long deployment times and the complexity of working with mobile network operators and, as such, revolutionizes the way school districts and other education institutions unlock mobility and productivity (from closing the digital divide to delivering new learning experiences.)

About Frontera
For the past 21 years, Frontera Consulting Group has specialized in community data connectivity engineering and deployment, primarily assisting counties, municipalities, school districts and others fulfill their goals of ubiquitous connectivity.  Frontera's focus on multi-point communications, turnkey services, and cost-effective solutions provides critical infrastructure and support for clients and their communities.

To learn more about Alef, please visit https://www.alefedge.com

Contact
Jeff Tennery
pr@alefedge.com

SOURCE Alef Edge

Also from this source

Alef and Discountcell Partner to Provide CBRS-Enabled Private Wireless Solutions to Public Sector Agencies

Alef and Discountcell Partner to Provide CBRS-Enabled Private Wireless Solutions to Public Sector Agencies

Alef, a mobile connectivity SaaS platform company, and Discountcell, a government reseller and contract holder, today announced a partnership. Under...
Alef to Bring Private CBRS Network to Families of Brooks-Quinn-Jones Elementary School in Nacogdoches, TX Independent School District (NISD)

Alef to Bring Private CBRS Network to Families of Brooks-Quinn-Jones Elementary School in Nacogdoches, TX Independent School District (NISD)

Alef, a mobile connectivity SaaS platform company, today announced a collaboration with the Nacogdoches, TX Independent School District to deploy its ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.