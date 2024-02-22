Alef Secures an Additional U.S. Patent, Adding to the Firm's Early and Substantial IP Portfolio, Reinforcing Technology Leadership in Empowering CIO-Friendly Private Mobile Network

New Patent Strengthens Alef's Private Mobile Network as a Service Technology, Empowering Seamless Deployment of High-Margin Private Networks for Enterprise Customers

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alef, a trailblazer in the realm of enterprise-ready Private Mobile Networks, proudly announces the issuance of an industry leading U.S. Patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This patent represents a significant stride in reinforcing Alef's technological leadership and paving the way for widespread adoption of Private Mobile Networks (PMN) by enterprises.

Enterprises are struggling with the complexity and costs associated with existing PMN solutions. The industry is screaming for simplification and significant cost reduction to open the door for scale of the deterministic cellular connectivity across enterprise use cases. Alef's innovative technology addresses these challenges by providing a platform-based solution that empowers customers to create, customize, and configure their PMN from end to end, seamlessly integrating with enterprise IT through powerful application programming interfaces (APIs). This breakthrough not only allows for the deployment and management of PMNs with the same ease as Wi-Fi but also underscores the pivotal role of APIs in achieving a truly integrated and scalable enterprise network infrastructure.

Mike Mulica, CEO of Alef, emphasizes, "Our technology not only overcomes the rigidity and expense of existing solutions but does so by placing a strategic focus on the value of APIs. These interfaces enable our customers to create and tailor their specific data plane packet processing network solutions manually or programmatically, unlocking unprecedented flexibility in network management."

The recently issued patent, titled "System and Method for Implementing Packet Processing Network Functions as a Service," encompasses Alef's approach to fully integrating PMNs into an enterprise's existing security and policy Wi-Fi infrastructure. This integration, facilitated by robust APIs, ensures enterprises a cost-effective and scalable adoption and management of Private Mobile Networks.

Tom Wheeler, former FCC chair and Alef's Board Member, applauds Alef's groundbreaking approach, stating, "Alef has developed a truly revolutionary approach to help enterprises unlock the value of private mobile networks. APIs play a crucial role in making 4G/5G a straightforward and cost effective option for enterprise CIO's. It is essential that enterprises adopt these deterministic communications platforms to drive U.S. competitiveness in the era of AI."

Enterprise Digital Transformation Relies on Alef's Revolutionary Private Mobile Networks

As per Accedian, 76% of manufacturers plan to adopt private 5G by 2024, emphasizing the critical role private mobile communication networks play in enterprise digital transformation. Alef's unique solution, driven by the value of APIs, provides a simple, cost-effective, and easily maintainable option for enterprises to realize the benefits of private mobile networks.

About Alef

Alef stands as the only mobile connectivity SaaS platform company empowering enterprises and developers with the independence to create, customize, and control their private network infrastructure. With a focus on simple and secure integration, rapid deployment, and unmatched performance and economics, Alef's solution, leveraging the power of APIs, revolutionizes the way enterprises leverage mobility for productivity, closing the digital divide, and delivering new learning experiences.

To learn more about Alef, please visit https://www.alefedge.com.

