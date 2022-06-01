Alejandra Peraza's new book "Antologia de la Cruz" is a poetry collection on the perspectives of the very people who witnessed Jesus's anguish on the Cross.

Peraza shares, "Much has been written about the drama of the crucifixion of Jesus, that event was the central axis on which the redemption of fallen man would be based and it demarcated the history of humanity forever. This collection of poems deals with precisely that.

This book will take you through that event from the perspective of those who were with Jesus. Surely there was a difference between the perspective of a passionate disciple like Peter and one who only followed him from afar like Joseph of Arimathea. It is my wish that those who read it may receive the revelation of salvation, through the sacrifice of the Son of God on the cross of Mount Calvary."

Published by Page Publishing, Alejandra Peraza's stirring volume is a poetic depiction of humanity's salvation. Alejandra Peraza, through her words, didn't just show the sacrifices of Christ but also made the readers feel the raw emotions of the individuals who stood at the Mount Calvary that day.

By knowing the perspective of the Biblical figures, readers will get to relive the profoundness of this historical event that birthed Christianity.

Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Antologia de la Cruz" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1823980/0__Alejandra_Peraza.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing