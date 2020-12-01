Alejandro Dabdoub Smutny Launches New Book to Help Foreign Investors Learn How to Achieve A Piece of The American Dream and Invest in The United States

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alejandro Dabdoub Smutny has released a new book, Winning: The Art of Becoming an American Investor to help foreign investors learn how to achieve a piece of the American Dream and live and invest wisely in the United States. The book includes key strategies for evaluating investment opportunities as well as emphasizes the importance of planning to understand the regulatory and legal frameworks for issues such as immigration status, business and structures, tax schemes and estate planning.

Winning: The Art of Becoming an American Investor Alejandro Dabdoub Smutny

Dabdoub, a renowned Mexican businessman, investor and writer with real-world financial expertise, wrote this indispensable manual that helps readers to determine whether or not they are ready to invest; define the purpose of the investment they are considering; and then, devise a strategic plan to make it happen. Key chapters explain the different kinds of visas available and their function as it pertains to investing, company structures, various components of estate planning, forming powerful alliances, analyzing companies, as well as making the transition to the rules of the United States in the areas of taxation, banking, due diligence and more.

Included is an investment readiness assessment and case studies that give real life examples of individuals and companies that have successfully invested in the United States. It's a guide for those who are ready to expand their vision globally and conquer the largest market in the world.

"A lot of investors come to the United States thinking it's easy and they can do the things culturally in the same manner as they do in their own country," said Dabdoub. "What they don't always understand is that it's a whole different ballgame in the U.S. They have to do things different legally and adapt to the culture. I wrote this easy-to-understand book to help prevent foreign investors from making a lot of costly mistakes, so they can save time, money and achieve their dream of investing and earning income in the United States. Winning: The Art of Becoming an American Investor is available for purchase on amazon. For more information, visit www.winningthebook.com. Join our Facebook community at https://www.facebook.com/ElArteDeInvertirEnEU.

Alejandro Dabdoub Smutny is a Mexican businessman, investor and writer with more than 20 years of experience in the finance world. He is a partner in a real estate group in Mexico that develops high-end condominiums as well as mixed use retail building. In addition to owning successful restaurants and wine retailers throughout Mexico, Dabdoub started his U.S endeavors in Houston, building shopping strips and investing in apartment buildings. He later became a partner in Allied Orion Group, a Houston-based multifamily real estate investment, construction and property management firm, and has participated in creating funds for international investors so they can invest in real estate in the United States.

For More Information Contact:

Carrie Saks

[email protected]

713-679-1782

SOURCE Alejandro Dabdoub Smutny