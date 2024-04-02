STAMFORD, Conn., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACP Capital Markets is pleased to announce the appointment of Alejandro Daniel Lerner as a Managing Director to its core Latin American Capital Markets coverage team, further solidifying its position as a regional leader in private credit, equity and advisory work for middle market companies in Latin America. With a career spanning three decades, Mr. Lerner brings unparalleled expertise in the region and a proven track record in a number of sectors including power generation and distribution, consumer, retail and industrials, complementing the firm's current coverage areas.

Most recently, he served as Managing Director in the Emerging Markets Group of AB CarVal Investors LP, a US$10 billion AUM global alternative asset manager, where he played a pivotal role in shaping strategy and managing Latin American investments. Over his 14-year tenure at CarVal, he focused on sourcing, structuring, and investing across a number of asset classes including public corporate bonds, private credit, distressed assets and equity investments.

Alejandro Daniel Lerner Joins ACP Capital Markets Post this

"Dan's appointment represents a significant milestone for ACP Capital Markets," said Bruce Anfindsen, Founding Partner and Head of Latin American Investment Banking at ACP. "His extensive experience in emerging markets and his remarkable success in financing companies across multiple sectors will strengthen our firm's capabilities and enhance the value we deliver to our clients."

Prior to his role at CarVal, Lerner held senior positions at Lehman Brothers as the Head of Research on the EM Corporate Proprietary Trading desk, responsible for generating trade ideas and executing transactions in both public and private securities and at Bear Stearns, he led the global EM Corporate Research team.

"Dan's appointment significantly bolsters our regional capability. Dan is augmenting our current resources (oil/gas, mining, water and agribusiness), telecom, logistics/transportation, defense/security coverage with expertise in sectors that significantly expands our reach" added Mark Bishop, Partner and President of ACP.

Alejandro Lerner graduated Summa Cum Laude from Syracuse University with dual concentrations in Finance and Economics. A native of Argentina, he was raised in Europe and currently resides in the New York City area.

About ACP Capital Markets: ACP Capital Markets is a specialized middle market investment bank/advisory firm focused on capital markets transactions in the Americas, as well as other select emerging market and OECD geographies. Its principal sector coverage is within real assets, primarily within the commodity production segments in addition to other sectors that are critical to developing economies. The firm also has an M&A/Advisory practice that is sector/geographically agnostic and places securities in the US through its proprietary broker-dealer, Aldwych Securities LLC. Its banking team averages in excess of 25 years of industry experience and is drawn from a number of the bulge bracket institutions including UBS, Salomon Brothers, Lehman Brothers, Goldman Sachs, et al. For more information: www.acpcm.com.

SOURCE ACP Capital Markets