Alejandro Fernández Announces United States, Canada and Europe Dates of His 'HECHO EN MÉXICO' WORLD TOUR

Alejandro Fernández recently announced the release of his long-awaited new album, 'HECHO EN MÉXICO' (MADE IN MEXICO) , available HERE for pre-order and on all digital platforms starting February 14. 'HECHO EN MÉXICO' marks his return to the mariachi ranchera format popularized by his father, and living-legend, Vicente Fernández. The album tells stories of love and heartbreak, with " El Potrillo " (as he is lovingly called) demonstrating his once-in-a-generation vocal talent while paying tribute to a genre whose spirit is deeply ingrained in the hearts and souls of Latinos everywhere.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 14 at 9AM local time at Ticketmaster.com. Every online ticket purchased for the United States and Canada 'HECHO EN MÉXICO' tour includes one physical CD copy of the new album. Tickets for the European dates will be available at www.ticketmaster.es, www.ticketmaster.fr, and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

'HECHO EN MÉXICO' includes hit single "Caballero," which quickly became a fan-favorite in Latin America and the United States, leading digital and radio charts in Mexico and the United States. It also includes Fernández's most recent single, "Te Olvidé" (I Forgot You), among other great songs, and features collaborations with composers such as Christian Nodal, Luis Carlos Monroy, Jorge Massias and Chico Elizalde, and it was recorded between Barcelona, Los Angeles and New York, and produced by renowned producer Áureo Baqueiro.

'HECHO EN MÉXICO' Tour Dates:

Friday, May 22, 2020 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center Saturday, May 23, 2020 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena Sunday, May 24, 2020 Los Angeles, CA "Fabulous" Forum Saturday, May 30, 2020 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena Sunday, May 31, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre Friday, June 5, 2020 Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena Saturday, June 6, 2020 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land Sunday, June 7, 2020 Laredo, TX Sames Auto Arena Friday, June 12, 2020 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Sunday, June 14, 2020 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena Tuesday, June 16, 2020 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall Friday, June 19, 2020 Fairfax, VA EagleBank Arena Saturday, June 20, 2020 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Sunday, June 21, 2020 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena Friday, June 26, 2020 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena Sunday, June 28, 2020 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Center Friday, September 11, 2020 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort & Casino Tuesday, September 15, 2020 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center Saturday, September 19, 2020 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center Sunday, September 20, 2020 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center Friday, November 27, 2020 Málaga, Spain Martín Carpena Saturday, November 28, 2020 Tenerife, Spain Recinto Ferial Monday, November 30, 2020 London, England Eventim Apollo Thursday, December 3, 2020 Paris, France Olympia Saturday, December 5, 2020 Bilbao, Spain Miribilla Sunday, December 6, 2020 La Coruña, Spain Coliseum Tuesday, December 8, 2020 Madrid, Spain Wizink Center Thursday, December 10, 2020 Barcelona, Spain Palau St Jordi

Alejandro Fernández ("El Potrillo") has sold more than 35 million records worldwide and won countless awards and nominations. He has achieved numerous #1 hits on the Mexico, U.S., Spain, and Latin America charts, including his latest single, "Caballero." Throughout his career, Alejandro has collaborated with many musical powerhouses including Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, Gloria Estefan, Marc Anthony, Rod Stewart, Plácido Domingo, Morat, Sebastián Yatra, and more. Throughout his prolific musical career, he has been proud and stayed true to his roots, taking Mexican music to the world stage, and continuing his father's legacy.

About Live Nation Entertainment :

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.investors.livenationentertainment.com

