Alejandro Lucchetta Launches New Wig Company Midst Global Pandemic

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Hairstylist Alejandro Lucchetta recently announced the official opening of Kendra Matic NYC – offering handmade creations made with the highest quality human hair available on the market. From a wide variety of bob wigs in exclusive colors, to unique pieces in vibrant shades with on-fleek cuts, Kendra Matic wigs are always expertly styled for that specific, boutique salon look. Each piece comes with lace fronts, natural hairlines, and baby-hair touches all around. The company also boasts affordable prices for the immaculate wigs. Kendra Matic NYC also carries the exclusive La Casán: a proprietary design featuring 26-full-inches of rich brown, body-waved locks made especially for those desiring a stunning long-hair look.

Working with human hair to create natural-looking wigs is a complex and nuanced artform only learned after years of experience. Other skills – like coloring and cutting, securing placement, or styling the wig on the head – also work together in synergy to help achieve that perfect, natural-hair look.

"In Argentina, I'm widely recognized for my work and specialized hair replacement techniques," said Lucchetta. "I absolutely love creating luxury pieces that make people look stunning and beautiful – whether for a night out clubbing, a movie premier, a drag performance, a Broadway show, or even the runway. But one of my greatest passions has always been creating wigs for those who really need them, due to chemotherapy treatments or other conditions that bring about hair loss. Helping women to improve their self-image so they can feel beautiful and authentic again always brings me a special joy."

With over 20 years of hair styling experience, specializing in natural hair extensions, Lucchetta is an expert who refined his signature techniques in the exclusive salons of Argentina. During his career, Luchetta has worked with image managers, entertainment figures, socialites, famous drag superstars, and Argentine celebrities, including crafting wigs for Susana Gimenez, Moria Casan, and Nacha Guevara. Kendra Matic NYC will now offer Lucchetta's creations to help meet the growing demand for high-end, bespoke wig fashion.

